KTM 790 Adventure R Prototype Promo Video

If you’re a proponent of serious off-road ADV riding, you’re likely already a fan of KTM. But over the past few years, things swelled a bit for the “Ready to Race” brand, the 950 growing to the 990, 1190 and eventually the 1290.

But for 2018, KTM is all about delivering the serious off-road muscle through a smaller, off-road worthy chassis setup. This is evident in the all-new KTM 1090 Adventure R, but even more so in the KTM 790 Adventure R prototype that was unveiled at EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show earlier this month.

The 790 Adventure R prototype, which we’re hoping arrives to the market ASAP, is powered by the revised 799cc LC8c parallel twin that powers the all-new 790 Duke; KTM claims the engine produces 105 horsepower and 64 ft/lbs of torque. Yes, we’ll take those numbers, especially in a chassis that should be under 400 lbs. wet.

All other details are hush, but we do see a single seat, high dashboard, low-slung fuel tanks for better center of gravity, and WP suspension.



From the looks of things, this is a true ADV bike for those who crave off-road thrashing. KTM further proves this point in its latest video that carries of title of “Rediscover True Adventure.”

In this video, the KTM 790 Adventure R runs side-by-side with the KTM 450 Rally, which helped KTM claim a 16th-straight Dakar Rally win in 2017. At the controls of the KTM 450 Rally was the British rider Sam Sunderland, who is featured in this short promo film riding the KTM 450 Rally that dons the #1 plate.

We’re patiently waiting KTM…please get this to us ASAP.