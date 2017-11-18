Top 20 Motorcycles At the Progressive International Motorcycle Show

It’s another banner year of new motorcycles, and there are plenty of great bikes to see at the 2017 edition of the Progressive International Motorcycle Show. We dove into the show and here are the Top 20 must-see motorcycles you do not want to miss.

2018 Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale

No doubt about it, Ducati stole the show with a pair of 2018 Panigale V4 motorcycles on display. Sure, the S version is incredible to see in person, but nothing beats Speciale! It has a Tricolore paint scheme, along with a number of other special bits and pieces. The Speciale motor cranks out 225 horsepower, while its weight is whittled down to under 200 kilos (440 pounds).

2018 Honda Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour

There’s been a huge buzz around the 2018 Honda Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour (pictured), and for good reason. Ultimate Motorcycling President Arthur Coldwells has ridden the Gold Wing Tour, and this was a chance for the rest of us to see it in person.

2018 BMW HP4 Race

If you have a taste for exotica, the amazing 2018 BMW HP4 Race track-only superbike made an appearance. As amazing as it looks in photos, you must see this carbon fiber wonder in person. Even better, read Online Editor Ron Lieback’s track test of the BMW HP4 Race at Circuit of the Americas.

2018 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

KTM has gotten into the habit of teasing motorcycles, and then waiting a year before bringing them to the United States. We’ll be getting the 2018 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S here this year, and we’re happy about that. It’s the most street-focused of the Super Adventure line, with a taller windscreen and tires aimed at pavement pounding.

2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide

The ninth new Softail this year, the 2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide is definitely worth an in-person look. Be sure to ask someone on the floor to take the bags and fairing off so you can see the cruising alter ego underneath this new multi-purpose motorcycle. While you’re at it, be sure to read Editor Don Williams’ test of the new Sport Glide. The rest of the new Softails are there, including many with wild customization.

2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro

While KTM was showing off a more street-worthy ADV bike, Ducati unveiled its dirt-ready Multistrada 1200 Enduro. It has full knobby tires and wire-spoked wheels (a 19-inch front), plus an eight-gallon gas tank to take you far from filling stations. Check out that skid plate and the engine guards, and don’t forget that it puts out a healthy 158 horsepower.

2018 BMW K 1600 Grand America

BMW comes up with another twist on the K 1600 touring platform. The 2018 BMW K 1600 Grand America has the ergonomics of the B (bagger) along with the cargo capacity of the GTL (Grand Touring Luxury). The result is an impressive motorcycle powered by a potent inline-six. It definitely projects its own personality into the K 1600 line, even if it’s derived from other models.

2018 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports CRF1000L2

Rather than going the big-bore V-twin route for its ADV bike, the 2018 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports CRF1000L2 has a parallel twin 998cc motor. There are lots of updates that make this an Adventure Sports motorcycle, including a larger fairing with a taller windscreen, a larger fuel tank (now 6.4 gallons), a flatter seat with adjustable height), a taller handlebar, longer-travel Showa suspension (almost an inch at each end), plus a striking paint scheme.

2019 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

If you didn’t know it yet, be aware that Royal Enfield is one of the fastest growing motorcycle manufacturers in the world, with a 50 percent increase in sales every year over the last six years. We probably won’t get a chance to ride it until the second half of 2018, so that’s a bit disappointing, but seeing the new twin-cylinder 2019 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is very cool. It’s the first Royal Enfield twin in decades and, although it looks retro, it has plenty of modern touches. Most impressively, the Indian-built 2019 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and its brother, the Continental GT 650, will be priced under $7000.

2018 Ducati Scrambler 1100

The Scrambler gets the old air-cooled Monster 1100 motor and puts it to good use. Still very much from the Land of Joy, as Ducati likes to say, the Scrambler brings 1960s off-road charm to a modern road-going motorcycle. With more power, the new Scrambler 1100 offers an upgrade path for newer riders who started off on one of the smaller Ducati Scramblers.

2018 Honda CB1000R

Pictures don’t do this motorcycle justice. You have to see the latest iteration of Honda’s naked liter-bike in person. A mixture of classic and modern styling, the 2018 Honda CB1000R will no longer be a wallflower at the local watering hole. We’re already fighting over who gets to ride it first.

2018 BMW G 310 GS

This is another bike we’ve been hearing about for over a year, and now it is finally coming to the American market. The 2018 BMW G 310 GS is part of a new breed of micro-ADV motorcycles that will bring more riders into the genre. Both capable and accommodating, you probably won’t notice it’s a 310 until someone points it out.

Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha M1 MotoGP Racebike

Right at the pinnacle of motorcycle racing sophistication, there’s nothing like seeing The Doctor’s steed in person. While you’re at the Yamaha display, take a gander at the all-new 2018 Yamaha Venture luxury touring motorcycle (not pictured).

2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 S

Featuring a new engine (with variable timing) and bristling with technology, the 2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 S is a worthy flagship for the growing Multistrada line. As you’d expect from Ducati, the 158-horsepower street-aimed ADV motorcycle is a feast for the eyes.

2018 KTM 390 Duke

The smallest Duke has been updated for 2018, and it’s a looker. If you’re bringing a new rider to the IMS who wants to get going on a sport bike on the street, this is a don’t-miss motorcycle. Unfortunately missing from the IMS was the new twin-cylinder KTM 790 Duke.

2019 Suzuki V-Strom 250

It’s not officially a 2019 model, but Suzuki has it at the IMS to gauge public interest. You’ll be able to take a survey to tell people if you (or someone you know) might want a baby Strom. Make sure you tell Suzuki “Yes, please!”

2018 Aprilia Dorsoduro 900

There aren’t enough supermoto motorcycles in the world, so don’t miss the 2018 Aprilia Dorsoduro. Before you check it out, read Senior Editor Nic de Sena’s review of this ticket-bait bike.

2018 BMW C evolution

Although there are still limitations to electric motorcycles that are yet to be overcome—range and recharge rate—electricity is perfect for powering a scooter. The 2018 BMW C evolution (yes, small “e”) uses battery technology pioneered on the BMW i3 SUV. Range is claimed to be 99 miles, which is plenty for urban travel. Take a look at the future.

2018 Ducati Monster 821

Nicely updated for the 25th anniversary of the Monster line. Read the test ride by Associate Editor Jess McKinley to get all the details on this sharp mid-level Monster.

2018 Suzuki Burgman 400.

The 2018 Suzuki Burgman is new, so go find out what makes this a cult machine. To get you started, we can tell you it has a stronger motor and stiffer frame this year.

Honorable Mention: Indian Thunder Stroke 116-Cubic-Inch Stage 3 Big Bore Kit

While it’s not a motorcycle, it’s the first major update for the big-inch Indian powerplants. The Thunder Stroke 111 has never left us wanting, but we’re not going to turn our noses up at a Thunder Stroke 116. According to Indian, the 116 puts out 20 percent more horsepower and 15 percent more torque. It is great to see another step forward for this iconic brand.