Inaugural Old Speed Show Debuts as Well

Billy Lane’s thrilling Sons of Speed boardtrack motorcycle race is back for a third running during the 25th Chrome Anniversary of Daytona Beach Biketoberfest.

On Saturday, October 21, at 3:15 p.m., 13 daredevil motorcycle racers will take to the banked track at New Smyrna Speedway in Daytona Beach.

“We’re coming off the second SOS race, which took place at Sturgis this year,” said Billy Lane, renowned bike builder and founder of Sons of Speed. “That was a lot of fun, but nothing beats the banked track at New Smyrna—this is where riders let it all hang out.”

Inspired by early twentieth-century board-track racers, the Sons of Speed race hearkens back to a stripped down, wide-open approach to motorcycle riding. Held at New Smyrna Speedway’s half-mile, banked racetrack, the third SOS race will feature thirteen riders in several different heats, and winners of the heats will advance to a championship round.

Each racer will sit astride hand-built racing chassis holding pre-1925 1,000cc American V-Twin engines, and most racers will customize their machines by fabricating handlebars, exhaust, fenders, foot pegs and fuel/oil tanks.

The thirteen Sons of Speed racers feature some of the best riders and well-known personalities in the business—they are: Billy Lane, Xavier Muriel, Ken Curtis, Shelly Rossmeyer-Pepe, Buzz Kanter, Dan Toce, Rhett Rotten, Ebay Jake, Rick Petcko, Mark Hanna, Freddie Bollwage, Matt Walksler, Brook James, Matt Harris and Moonshiner Josh Owens.

And SOS isn’t the only excitement going down on Saturday—in the New Smyrna Speedway parking lot, on the same day, the inaugural Old Speed Show will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free for people and machines, and the event is open to any and all racing motorcycles of any style or age, including roadracers, dirt trackers, hillclimbers, Moto X and drag racers. And, in addition, the show will feature interesting and cool handcrafted motorcycles, hot rod cars and trucks. Presented by American Iron Magazine and brought to you by Dennis Kirk, American Iron Garage, Choppers, Inc., and Greaserag.com, the Old Speed Show is the perfect way to get revved up for the third Sons of Speed race.

Check out the Sons of Speed Facebook page for breaking news and upcoming events. You can purchase general admission tickets at the gate for $20. A limited amount of 50 VIP tickets will be available for purchase at the gate that will allow infield access.

