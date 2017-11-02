Ducati to Present at Dreamforce with Two New Models on Display

When people think of Ducati, they likely don’t think of of the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software leader Salesforce. And when people think of Salesforce, the likely don’t think of Ducati.

But during the world’s largest cloud computing event, which attracts over 170,000 attendees, the international Dreamforce Conference organized annually by Salesforce, the two giant brands will unite.

Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock will speak at Dreamforce, which is scheduled for November 6-9, and discuss technological innovation, digital transformation, and customer experience initiatives.

Advertisement

And of course Ducati will bring two new models with them, both of which will be unveiled at EICMA (Milan Motorcycle Show) this Monday.

During the four days of the event, participants will have the opportunity to meet pioneers in the field of innovation and learn from the experience of the world leaders in this sector.

“Ducati has a long history of driving innovation with mechanical and electronic solutions that enhance the real-world, physical experience of riding a performance motorcycle. From this foundation, we have been able to evolve the relationship between the rider and machine even further to create a more ‘connected’ experience,” says Jason Chinnock, Chief Executive Officer of Ducati North America.

“By participating in Dreamforce, we will share our learnings and expertise to help others challenge traditional techniques by finding new ways to build better relationships with customers and increase ownership loyalty through brand confidence.”

Chinnock will be present at the conference, taking part in the “Fortune CEO Series: Leadership Dialogue” scheduled for midday on Tuesday, November 7. Other Ducati executives due to contribute to the event, meeting members of the public at dedicated workshops, are: Piergiorgio Grossi, Chief Information & Digital Transformation Officer, and Stefania Indirli, Head of CRM and Network Development, who will both be present at the San Francisco event with appearances at the “Community Cloud Keynote” on November 6 and at the ‘Identity Management Breakout: Digital Engagement Starts Here: Digital Identity Drives Customer Journeys’ event scheduled for November 8, Ducati says.

The presentations by Ducati representatives will contribute to the analysis of the techniques and strategies used by innovative companies to get their customers involved in the new “Customer Era,” also tackling the delicate theme of obtaining success and consensus in the current market situation, where providing clients with easy access to information must no longer be overlooked.

Ducati will also welcome conference attendees to a Camp Ducati showroom set up in the Community Cloud Station Area within the Moscone Center where – as an exclusive premiere for the United States – two new models from the upcoming 2018 range will be on display, unveiled simultaneously with EICMA.