26,182 Victory Motorcycles Recalled Due to Melting Wire/Brake Line Issues

Victory Motorcycle Recalls

Polaris Industries, owner of the now discontinued Victory Motorcycles, has announced the recall of up to 26,182 certain 2010-2017 Victory Cross Country, Cross Country Tour, Cross Roads, Magnum, and Hard Ball motorcycles.

Polaris says if the engine misfires, continued riding may result in heat from the catalytic converter melting the rear brake line and nearby wiring.

Damage to the brake line or wiring could increase the risk of a crash. The Safety Recall Notice states, “Continued operation with the engine in a misfire condition can result in elevated exhaust temperatures. The rear brake line and localized electrical lines can become damaged as the result of increased temperatures.”

Advertisement

The report indicates that when the engine is running in a misfire condition, riders will experience reduced engine performance, poor run quality and elevated exhaust temperatures.

Polaris will notify owners, and dealers will re-route the brake line away from the exhaust catalyst, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in November 2017. Owners may contact Polaris customer service at 1-877-737-7172. Polaris’ number for this recall is V-17-02.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V647000.