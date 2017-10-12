2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob and Fat Bob 114

The 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob is more muscular than ever, with a new Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor in the standard edition.

A bruising version with a Milwaukee-Eight 114 motor is also available for an additional $1700. The audacious exhaust system, fat Dunlop tires, inverted forks, and dual disc brakes give the Fat Bob a serious look, with the handling and power needed to back up the statement.

2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 specs
2018 FXFBS Fat Bob 114.

If you’re looking to lay down the rubber, the Milwaukee-Eight 114 motor gives you a boost of 11 ft/lbs of torque with a weight penalty of just three pounds.

The 114 motor gets its extra displacement via a longer bore and stroke, keeping the lively personality of the Milwaukee-Eight mill intact.

The all-new Softail chassis is up to the challenges of the new motors, with impressive suspension and increased chassis stiffness.

2018 FXFB Fat Bob specs
2018 FXFB Fat Bob

