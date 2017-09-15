Thor MX Prime Fit Review | Off-road Motorcycle Apparel

Motocross racewear is constantly changing. In the past, motocross gear was synonymous with being bulky and baggy.

In the present, companies such as Thor MX are combating this old stereotype. Thor’s Prime Fit racewear provides a closer overall fit to provide better comfort and cooling for the rider. The design has a distinguished look that sets it apart from most riding gear.

Thor MX Prime Fit Jersey

Two of the main features of Thor’s Prime Fit jersey are the fitted chassis and compression sleeves. The design is meant to eliminate bagginess and provide a snugger, yet comfortable, fit.

Advertisement

The first thing I noticed when I put the jersey on for the first time was how much tighter it fits than a standard jersey. The shoulder, sleeve, and cuff areas are where the fit is noticeably closer while the fit in the torso area is relatively loose-fitting.

The mobility of the Prime Fit jersey is plentiful. With such as close fit, I was initially a bit skeptical of how easily I would be able to move around on the motocross track.

My doubts were quickly diminished after the first time I wore the Prime Fit jersey, as the Free Flex four way stretch sleeves allow plenty of unrestricted movement. The same can be said for the shoulder and torso areas.

When it comes to ventilation, the closer fit noticeably helps cooling, while the moisture wicking fabrics and ventilated mesh panels under the arms and on the back assist in this area as well. The combination of the close fit plus moisture wicking, ventilated materials make this jersey an excellent choice when the temperatures rise.

It should be noted that the Thor Prime Fit jersey seems to run a size small. I normally wear a size Small jersey, which is what I tried on first. However, the underarm area was too tight and the sleeves were very short on my arms. Medium size fit me much better, and that is what I tested.