2018 Suzuki DR650S Buyer’s Guide
With a design old enough for it to be classified as a retro bike, the Suzuki DR650S remains unchanged for 2018.
While the air-cooled motor and Mikuni carburetor may put off some riders, it is just this sort of simplicity that appeals to other riders.
As it is, the DR650S straddles the fuzzy line between dual sport and adventure bikes. It’s not as dirt-worthy as many dual sport bikes due to its 366-pound curb weight, yet it’s a much better choice on single-track than most ADV machines due to that very same spec.
Something of a blank slate, riders can modify it in either direction simply by changing the tires, and shorter-inseam riders will welcome is the ability to lower the seat.
One thing is certain—the 2018 Suzuki DR650S is a highly reliable motorcycle that is quite versatile.
2018 Suzuki DR650S Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder
- Displacement: 644cc
- Bore x stroke: 100 x 82mm
- Compression ratio: 9.5:1
- Valve train: SOHC
- Cooling: Air-/oil-cooled
- Fueling: 40mm Mikuni BST carburetor
- Lubrication: Wet sump
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Final drive: DID O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Height-adjustable telescopic fork; 10.2 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable, piggyback shock; 10.2 inches
- Front tire: 90/90-21 tube-type
- Rear tire: 120/90-17 tube-type
- Front brake: Floating 290mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
- Seat height: 34.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 10.4 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
- Curb weight: 366 pounds
2018 Suzuki DR650S Color:
- White
2018 Suzuki DR650S Price:
- $6549 MSRP