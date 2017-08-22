2018 Suzuki DR650S Buyer’s Guide

With a design old enough for it to be classified as a retro bike, the Suzuki DR650S remains unchanged for 2018.

While the air-cooled motor and Mikuni carburetor may put off some riders, it is just this sort of simplicity that appeals to other riders.

As it is, the DR650S straddles the fuzzy line between dual sport and adventure bikes. It’s not as dirt-worthy as many dual sport bikes due to its 366-pound curb weight, yet it’s a much better choice on single-track than most ADV machines due to that very same spec.

Advertisement

Something of a blank slate, riders can modify it in either direction simply by changing the tires, and shorter-inseam riders will welcome is the ability to lower the seat.

One thing is certain—the 2018 Suzuki DR650S is a highly reliable motorcycle that is quite versatile.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2018 Suzuki DR650S Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 644cc

Bore x stroke: 100 x 82mm

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Valve train: SOHC

Cooling: Air-/oil-cooled

Fueling: 40mm Mikuni BST carburetor

Lubrication: Wet sump

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: DID O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Height-adjustable telescopic fork; 10.2 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable, piggyback shock; 10.2 inches

Front tire: 90/90-21 tube-type

Rear tire: 120/90-17 tube-type

Front brake: Floating 290mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

Seat height: 34.8 inches

Ground clearance: 10.4 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

Curb weight: 366 pounds

2018 Suzuki DR650S Color:

White

2018 Suzuki DR650S Price: