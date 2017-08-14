Advertisement

2018 BMW S 1000 XR

Unchanged for 2018, save the new HP Motorsport colors and a Pro seat with the XR logo stitched in, the 2018 BMW S 1000 XR remains a premier high-performance sport-tourer.

While BMW may put the XR in its adventure line, with a 17-inch front wheel, it’s definitely aimed at street-performance. Powered by a 160 horsepower engine based on the S 1000 RR superbike powerplant, the S 1000 XR is seriously fast with outstanding handling to match.

Bags are easily added, and the tall seat provides a premium view. An impressive electronics suite makes the 2018 BMW S 1000 XR easy to ride and one of our favorite sport-touring platforms.

Advertisement

Read our BMW S 1000 XR Review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2018 BMW S 1000 XR Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 999cc

Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 49.7mm

Maximum power: 160 horsepower @ 11,500 rpm

Maximum torque: 83 ft/lbs @ 9250 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.0:1

Valve train: DOHC

Transmission: Six-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum bridge-type w/ load-bearing engine

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 46mm fork; 5.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.9 inches

Front wheel: 3.50 x 17; cast aluminum

Rear wheel: 6.00 x 17; cast aluminum

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/55 x 17

Front brake: 320mm floating discs w/ fixed four-piston calipers

Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ floating dual-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 61.0 inches

Rake: 25.5 degrees

Trail: 4.6 inches

Seat height: 33.1 inches

Fuel capacity: 5.2 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 44 mpg

Curb weight: 502 pounds

2018 BMW S 1000 XR Color:

Light White/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red

2018 BMW S 1000 XR Price:

$TBA MSRP

2018 BMW S 1000 XR Buyer’s Guide: Photo Gallery