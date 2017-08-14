Advertisement
2018 BMW S 1000 XR
Unchanged for 2018, save the new HP Motorsport colors and a Pro seat with the XR logo stitched in, the 2018 BMW S 1000 XR remains a premier high-performance sport-tourer.
While BMW may put the XR in its adventure line, with a 17-inch front wheel, it’s definitely aimed at street-performance. Powered by a 160 horsepower engine based on the S 1000 RR superbike powerplant, the S 1000 XR is seriously fast with outstanding handling to match.
Bags are easily added, and the tall seat provides a premium view. An impressive electronics suite makes the 2018 BMW S 1000 XR easy to ride and one of our favorite sport-touring platforms.
Read our BMW S 1000 XR Review.
2018 BMW S 1000 XR Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 999cc
- Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 49.7mm
- Maximum power: 160 horsepower @ 11,500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 83 ft/lbs @ 9250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.0:1
- Valve train: DOHC
- Transmission: Six-speed
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum bridge-type w/ load-bearing engine
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 46mm fork; 5.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.9 inches
- Front wheel: 3.50 x 17; cast aluminum
- Rear wheel: 6.00 x 17; cast aluminum
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brake: 320mm floating discs w/ fixed four-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ floating dual-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 61.0 inches
- Rake: 25.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.6 inches
- Seat height: 33.1 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.2 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 44 mpg
- Curb weight: 502 pounds
2018 BMW S 1000 XR Color:
- Light White/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red
2018 BMW S 1000 XR Price:
- $TBA MSRP