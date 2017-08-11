2018 BMW G 310 R
Originally slated to be a 2017 model—we tested a pre-production example in late 2016—the new BMW G 310 R is finally being released as an 2018 model.
Manufactured in Bangalore, India, by TVS motor Company to BMW quality control specifications, the BMW G 310 R is an inexpensive sport bike with BMW design and engineering.
The 313cc single is a peppy motor and the handling is impressively predictable. The bike is shod with Michelin Pilot Street radial tires, and the fixed damping suspension works impressively well.
ABS is standard, and the calipers are by Bybre (a Brembo brand), so braking is impressive. In addition to a price below $5000, the 2018 BMW G 310 R also gets 71 mpg, so thrifty riders will find BMW attractive for the first time.
2018 BMW G 310 R Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder w/ front intake
- Displacement: 313cc
- Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 62mm
- Maximum power: 34 horsepower @ 9500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 21 ft/lbs @ 7500 rpm
Maximum speed: 90 mph
- Compression ratio: 10.6:1
- Valve train: DOHC
- Fueling: EFI
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: Six-speed
- Final drive: Endless O-ring
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel bridge-type frame w/ detachable rear subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable non-linkage shock; 5.2 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front tire: 110/70 x 17; Michelin Pilot Street
- Rear tire: 150/60 x 17; Michelin Pilot Street
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted fixed four-piston Bybre caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ floating single-piston Bybre caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.0 inches
- Rake: 25.1 degrees
- Trail: 4 inches
- Seat height: 30.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.9 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 71 mpg
- Curb weight: 349 pounds
2018 BMW G 310 R Colors:
- Pearl White Metallic
- Cosmic Black
- Strato Blue Metallic
2018 BMW G 310 R Price:
- $4750 MSRP