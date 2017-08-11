Advertisement

2018 BMW G 310 R

Originally slated to be a 2017 model—we tested a pre-production example in late 2016—the new BMW G 310 R is finally being released as an 2018 model.

Manufactured in Bangalore, India, by TVS motor Company to BMW quality control specifications, the BMW G 310 R is an inexpensive sport bike with BMW design and engineering.

The 313cc single is a peppy motor and the handling is impressively predictable. The bike is shod with Michelin Pilot Street radial tires, and the fixed damping suspension works impressively well.

ABS is standard, and the calipers are by Bybre (a Brembo brand), so braking is impressive. In addition to a price below $5000, the 2018 BMW G 310 R also gets 71 mpg, so thrifty riders will find BMW attractive for the first time.

2018 BMW G 310 R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder w/ front intake

Displacement: 313cc

Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 62mm

Maximum power: 34 horsepower @ 9500 rpm

Maximum torque: 21 ft/lbs @ 7500 rpm

Maximum speed: 90 mph

Valve train: DOHC

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: Six-speed

Final drive: Endless O-ring

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel bridge-type frame w/ detachable rear subframe

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable non-linkage shock; 5.2 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front tire: 110/70 x 17; Michelin Pilot Street

Rear tire: 150/60 x 17; Michelin Pilot Street

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted fixed four-piston Bybre caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ floating single-piston Bybre caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 54.0 inches

Rake: 25.1 degrees

Trail: 4 inches

Seat height: 30.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.9 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 71 mpg

Curb weight: 349 pounds

2018 BMW G 310 R Colors:

Pearl White Metallic

Cosmic Black

Strato Blue Metallic

2018 BMW G 310 R Price:

$4750 MSRP

2018 BMW G 310 R Buyer’s Guide | Photo Gallery