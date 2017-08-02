Advertisement

2018 Suzuki GSX250R

Called a Katana when we first took a look at it in late 2016, the GSX250R finally arrives for the 2018 model year, but with only the alphabet soup name.

That’s fine, as the all the features are carried over (except the Katana stickers on the rear cowling). That means you get a SOHC twin with fuel injection that helps the GSX250R get 76 miles out of gallon of gas.

According to Suzuki, the motor is tuned for low-end and mid-range torque, so don’t plan on much high-speed riding.

However, that’s exactly the kind of engine performance you want for urban riding, as well as tight twisties—two places we expect the 2018 Suzuki GSX250R to excel.

A seat height of just over 31 inches and curb weight less than 400 pounds makes the GSX250R an appealing motorcycle to new riders with a yearning for sporting riding.

2018 Suzuki GSX250R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel-twin

Displacement: 248cc

Bore x stroke: 53.5 x 55.2mm

Compression ratio: 11.5: 1

Valve train: SOHC, 2 vpc

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh

Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable fork

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock

Front tire: 110/80-17; IRC Road Winner

Rear tire: 140/55-17; IRC Road Winner

Front brake: Disc w/ Nissin 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: Disc w/ Nissin single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 56.3 inches

Seat height: 31.1 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 4.0 gallons

Curb weight: 392 pounds

Estimated fuel consumption: 76 mpg

2018 Suzuki GSX250R Colors:

Pearl Glacier White No. 2

Pearl Nebular Black

2018 Suzuki GSX250R Price:

$4499 MSRP

