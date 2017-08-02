2018 Suzuki GSX250R
Called a Katana when we first took a look at it in late 2016, the GSX250R finally arrives for the 2018 model year, but with only the alphabet soup name.
That’s fine, as the all the features are carried over (except the Katana stickers on the rear cowling). That means you get a SOHC twin with fuel injection that helps the GSX250R get 76 miles out of gallon of gas.
According to Suzuki, the motor is tuned for low-end and mid-range torque, so don’t plan on much high-speed riding.
However, that’s exactly the kind of engine performance you want for urban riding, as well as tight twisties—two places we expect the 2018 Suzuki GSX250R to excel.
A seat height of just over 31 inches and curb weight less than 400 pounds makes the GSX250R an appealing motorcycle to new riders with a yearning for sporting riding.
2018 Suzuki GSX250R Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel-twin
- Displacement: 248cc
- Bore x stroke: 53.5 x 55.2mm
- Compression ratio: 11.5: 1
- Valve train: SOHC, 2 vpc
- Fueling: EFI
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable fork
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock
- Front tire: 110/80-17; IRC Road Winner
- Rear tire: 140/55-17; IRC Road Winner
- Front brake: Disc w/ Nissin 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: Disc w/ Nissin single-piston caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 56.3 inches
- Seat height: 31.1 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 4.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 392 pounds
- Estimated fuel consumption: 76 mpg
2018 Suzuki GSX250R Colors:
- Pearl Glacier White No. 2
- Pearl Nebular Black
2018 Suzuki GSX250R Price:
- $4499 MSRP