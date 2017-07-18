Nuviz Starts Shipping Head-Up Display for Motorcyclists

NUVIZ starts Shipping HUD for Motorcycle Helmets

NUVIZ, the privately-owned tech company based in San Diego and Finland, has begun shipping the first all-in-one head-up display (HUD) designed for motorcycle riders.

The NUVIZ HUD seamlessly brings together integrated navigation, camera, communication, and music in a single device, allowing riders to stay connected, but not distracted. NUVIZ HUD attaches to most full-face motorcycle helmets, displaying customizable information always accessible near the rider’s natural line of sight, allowing riders to keep their eyes on the road more.

Read our NUVIZ Head-Up Display Review

“Bringing NUVIZ to market has been quite a ride. We accepted a big challenge in bringing this device to the market,” said Malte Laass, co-founder, NUVIZ, which has backing from Pierer Industrie AG, the parent company behind KTM Industries, Husqvarna Motorcycles, WP Suspension and Pankl Racing Systems.

“As enthusiasts ourselves, we wanted to design a solution that not only enhances and simplifies the riding experience, but lays a foundation for the forthcoming technology revolution that will affect riders. We are proud to deliver the NUVIZ Head-Up Display to motorcyclists across North America and Europe.”



Nuviz Features include:

Head-Up Display – The patented NUVIZ HUD creates an image that “floats” in the rider’s line of sight giving them access to customizable information including driving conditions and maps. The LCOS micro display offers crisp and vibrant full color in all lighting conditions.

– The patented NUVIZ HUD creates an image that “floats” in the rider’s line of sight giving them access to customizable information including driving conditions and maps. The LCOS micro display offers crisp and vibrant full color in all lighting conditions. Navigation – An included GPS function and included global offline maps allow riders to select routes and destinations with turn-by-turn instructions, zoom-able map views and more.

– An included GPS function and included global offline maps allow riders to select routes and destinations with turn-by-turn instructions, zoom-able map views and more. HD-Action Camera – The built-in camera captures photos up to 8MP and HD videos up to 1080p/30fps. Photos are transmitted to the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth and videos recorded on a microSD card (not included)

– The built-in camera captures photos up to 8MP and HD videos up to 1080p/30fps. Photos are transmitted to the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth and videos recorded on a microSD card (not included) Communication – The integrated headset and microphone allow riders to make and receive phone calls, and provide narration on videos. Future capabilities will enable rider-to-rider communication via Bluetooth.

– The integrated headset and microphone allow riders to make and receive phone calls, and provide narration on videos. Future capabilities will enable rider-to-rider communication via Bluetooth. Music – Riders can enjoy and select their favorite Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, or Google Play riding playlists.

– Riders can enjoy and select their favorite Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, or Google Play riding playlists. NUVIZ App – The app for iOS and Android allows riders to plan routes and save favorite rides, access photos and view riding stats. Users can also share their rides, discover new routes, record ride data, and edit and upload photos instantly via social media. Additionally, the app allows for easy updates and the integration of new NUVIZ as they are added.

– The app for iOS and Android allows riders to plan routes and save favorite rides, access photos and view riding stats. Users can also share their rides, discover new routes, record ride data, and edit and upload photos instantly via social media. Additionally, the app allows for easy updates and the integration of new NUVIZ as they are added. Controller – The intuitive “eyes on the road” controller directs the unit and features a design that makes for definitive button feel and activation with gloves on.

NUVIZ devices are currently shipping to customers, and retail for US $699 (including shipping), and is available direct-to-customer via the company’s online store. For additional information, videos, features and images, visit NUVIZ.