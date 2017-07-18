2018 Suzuki VanVan 200 Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2018 Suzuki VanVan 200

Some motorcycles are just irresistibly fun. One look at the 2018 Suzuki VanVan 200 and your imagination runs wild. It can be a light-duty dual sport bike, an attention-grabbing beach cruiser, a convenient RV bumper bike, or an adroit commuter motorcycle—it’s really up to the rider.

While the VanVan has an unmistakable 1970s vibe, the 200 has plenty of modern touches. Its single shock is helped by a linkage system, the motor has electric starting and EFI, and at least the front brake is a disc (there’s a drum out back).

Don’t expect freeway performance from the air-cooled powerplant, but there’s enough torquey power to take a passenger around town on the roomy seat.

Handling is secure, with a pair of fat tires putting plenty of Dunlop rubber to the ground. Owners will want to be friendly, as plenty of people will be asking you questions about the 2018 Suzuki VanVan 200 wherever you go.

2018 Suzuki VanVan 200 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 199cc

Bore x stroke: 66.0 x 58.2mm

Compression ratio: 9.4:1

Valve train: SOHC, 2 valves

Fueling: EFI w/ 26mm throttle body

Cooling: Air

Starter: Electric

Lubrication: Wet sump

Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh

Final drive: 520 DID chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable fork

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted shock

Front tire: 130/80-18; Dunlop

Rear tire: 180/80-14; Dunlop

Front brake: Disc

Rear brake: Drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 54.5 inches

Seat height: 30.3 inches

Ground clearance: 8.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.7 gallons

Curb weight: 282 pounds

2018 Suzuki VanVan 200 Color:

Red

Black

2018 Suzuki VanVan 200 Price:

$4599 MSRP

