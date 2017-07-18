2018 Suzuki VanVan 200 Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2018 Suzuki VanVan 200
Some motorcycles are just irresistibly fun. One look at the 2018 Suzuki VanVan 200 and your imagination runs wild. It can be a light-duty dual sport bike, an attention-grabbing beach cruiser, a convenient RV bumper bike, or an adroit commuter motorcycle—it’s really up to the rider.
While the VanVan has an unmistakable 1970s vibe, the 200 has plenty of modern touches. Its single shock is helped by a linkage system, the motor has electric starting and EFI, and at least the front brake is a disc (there’s a drum out back).
Don’t expect freeway performance from the air-cooled powerplant, but there’s enough torquey power to take a passenger around town on the roomy seat.
Handling is secure, with a pair of fat tires putting plenty of Dunlop rubber to the ground. Owners will want to be friendly, as plenty of people will be asking you questions about the 2018 Suzuki VanVan 200 wherever you go.
2018 Suzuki VanVan 200 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder
- Displacement: 199cc
- Bore x stroke: 66.0 x 58.2mm
- Compression ratio: 9.4:1
- Valve train: SOHC, 2 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 26mm throttle body
- Cooling: Air
- Starter: Electric
- Lubrication: Wet sump
- Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh
- Final drive: 520 DID chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable fork
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted shock
- Front tire: 130/80-18; Dunlop
- Rear tire: 180/80-14; Dunlop
- Front brake: Disc
- Rear brake: Drum
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.5 inches
- Seat height: 30.3 inches
- Ground clearance: 8.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.7 gallons
- Curb weight: 282 pounds
2018 Suzuki VanVan 200 Color:
- Red
- Black
2018 Suzuki VanVan 200 Price:
- $4599 MSRP