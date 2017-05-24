Brought to you by:

Tourmaster Pivot Jacket Released for Men & Women: Ride Dry

by

Tourmaster Pivot Jacket

Tourmaster has released its new Pivot jacket, which is an all-weather motorcycle jacket available in both men and women sizes.

The jacket is highlighted by a “Zip-and-Roll” ventilation system, and under-the-helmet hood for now water seepage around the neck.

Tourmaster Pivot Jacket Highlights:

  • Constructed using highly abrasion-resistant 600 denier Carbolex
  • “Zip-and-roll” chest intake and rear exhaust vents with hook and loop anchors
  • Hook and loop adjustable cuffs
  • Aqua-Barrier under-the-helmet hood to help eliminate seepage in the collar area (US patents #8,156,573 and #7,779,485) and hides under the collar
  • ESO zippers include a locking main zipper slider
  • Accordion stretch panels for increased mobility and comfort
  • Removable CE-approved shoulder and elbow armor with triple-density back protector
  • Removable Aquatherm two-stage waterproof and insulated quilted liner
  • Features front hand, internal map, internal pouch, and mobile media pockets
  • Color-coded snap attachments for waterproof and thermal liners ease liner insulation

Tourmaster Pivot Jacket Fast Facts:

Men’s Available Colors & Sizes:

  • Black : XS-5XL / Tall M-4XL
  • Hi-Viz/Blk : XS-5XL / Tall M-4XL
  • Gun/Blk :  XS-4XL

Women’s Available Colors & Sizes:

  • Black : XS-XL / Plus S-L
  • Black/Hi-Viz : XS-XL

Price:

  • $249.99

For additional information, visit Tourmaster.

Tourmaster Pivot Jacket Review

Tags from the story
0
Press Release
Written By
More from Press Release

Gator Skins Thermals for Motorcyclist

Motorcycle Cold Weather Gear Gator Skins thermals are the warmest and best...
Read More