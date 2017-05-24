Tourmaster Pivot Jacket Released for Men & Women: Ride Dry

Tourmaster Pivot Jacket

Tourmaster has released its new Pivot jacket, which is an all-weather motorcycle jacket available in both men and women sizes.

The jacket is highlighted by a “Zip-and-Roll” ventilation system, and under-the-helmet hood for now water seepage around the neck.

Tourmaster Pivot Jacket Highlights:

Constructed using highly abrasion-resistant 600 denier Carbolex

“Zip-and-roll” chest intake and rear exhaust vents with hook and loop anchors

Hook and loop adjustable cuffs

Aqua-Barrier under-the-helmet hood to help eliminate seepage in the collar area (US patents #8,156,573 and #7,779,485) and hides under the collar

ESO zippers include a locking main zipper slider

Accordion stretch panels for increased mobility and comfort

Removable CE-approved shoulder and elbow armor with triple-density back protector

Removable Aquatherm two-stage waterproof and insulated quilted liner

Features front hand, internal map, internal pouch, and mobile media pockets

Color-coded snap attachments for waterproof and thermal liners ease liner insulation

Tourmaster Pivot Jacket Fast Facts:

Men’s Available Colors & Sizes:

Black : XS-5XL / Tall M-4XL

Hi-Viz/Blk : XS-5XL / Tall M-4XL

Gun/Blk : XS-4XL

Women’s Available Colors & Sizes:

Black : XS-XL / Plus S-L

Black/Hi-Viz : XS-XL

Price:

$249.99

For additional information, visit Tourmaster.