Tourmaster Pivot Jacket Released for Men & Women: Ride Dry

Tourmaster Pivot Jacket
Tourmaster has released its new Pivot jacket, which is an all-weather motorcycle jacket available in both men and women sizes.
The jacket is highlighted by a “Zip-and-Roll” ventilation system, and under-the-helmet hood for now water seepage around the neck.
Tourmaster Pivot Jacket Highlights:
- Constructed using highly abrasion-resistant 600 denier Carbolex
- “Zip-and-roll” chest intake and rear exhaust vents with hook and loop anchors
- Hook and loop adjustable cuffs
- Aqua-Barrier under-the-helmet hood to help eliminate seepage in the collar area (US patents #8,156,573 and #7,779,485) and hides under the collar
- ESO zippers include a locking main zipper slider
- Accordion stretch panels for increased mobility and comfort
- Removable CE-approved shoulder and elbow armor with triple-density back protector
- Removable Aquatherm two-stage waterproof and insulated quilted liner
- Features front hand, internal map, internal pouch, and mobile media pockets
- Color-coded snap attachments for waterproof and thermal liners ease liner insulation
Tourmaster Pivot Jacket Fast Facts:
Men’s Available Colors & Sizes:
- Black : XS-5XL / Tall M-4XL
- Hi-Viz/Blk : XS-5XL / Tall M-4XL
- Gun/Blk : XS-4XL
Women’s Available Colors & Sizes:
- Black : XS-XL / Plus S-L
- Black/Hi-Viz : XS-XL
Price:
- $249.99
For additional information, visit Tourmaster.