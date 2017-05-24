Honda Donates Do-All Africa Twins to Redondo Beach Police

Redondo Beach Police Department get Honda Africa Twins

The Honda Africa Twin is a no-nonsense motorcycle. The Adventure motorcycle, with its longer suspension travel and lighter weight, is set to cover any type of riding situation with ease, from slick pavement to sandy trails. This makes the Africa Twin CRF1000L the ideal platform for authorities.

These all-around advantages were put to good use this week when American Honda donated two 2017 Africa Twin adventure motorcycles to Redondo Beach Police Department.

Donating during a ceremony at American Honda’s offices in Torrance, Calif., the Africa Twins are equipped with Honda’s Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), which helps officers focus more attention on police work over riding, and a host of accessories, such as Honda hard bags with top case.

Roland Sands also pitched in, completing additional modifications targeted to add additional law-enforcement functionality.

The donation supports the recently launched City of Redondo Beach Police Foundation, which funds new technologies to help advance the vision of the police department. American Honda Community Relations had already assisted the foundation as a founding sponsor, donating a pair of Pioneer 700 side-by-side vehicles that are currently being used by beach and community units.

American Honda says Redondo Police Chief Keith Kauffman approached Honda with the idea, and after officers successfully tested a pair of units at a Ride For Kids event, Honda decided to move ahead with the donation.

“One of the things that the police department is really focused on is our new vision statement: We are the community, leading the way in law enforcement,” Kauffman said. “That’s why when we look at partnering, we’re going out to the experts. If we want to be one of the most innovative law-enforcement departments in the country, we have to push the needle, and Honda’s generous donation of these Africa Twins will help us to take a big step toward that objective.”

“We’re pleased to provide the Redondo Beach Police Department with these Africa Twin models,” said Chuck Boderman, American Honda Vice President, Motorcycle Division. “Redondo Beach is a neighbor of our home city of Torrance, and we support the City of Redondo Beach Police Foundation’s work to develop and incorporate technologies not typically used for police duties. We hope that these motorcycles will help the department’s officers to carry out the important work they do for our community.”

For more on the bike, visit Honda Africa Twin.