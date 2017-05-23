Brought to you by:

2017 Honda CB1100 EX Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

by

2017 Honda CB1100 EX

Returning after a two-year hiatus, the Honda CB1100 Deluxe returns as the CB1100 EX. The CB1000 combines retro elements—an air-cooled motor, 18-inch wheels, and twin shocks—with the modern performance we expect.

Certainly, the 1140cc inline-4 has nothing to apologize for when it comes to performance. Not only does it look good, but it’s a muscular engine that always has power on tap.

2017 Honda CB1100 EX price

With the six-speed transmission, you always have the right gear ratio for the task at hand. Handling is outstanding, with a focus on stability—27 degrees of rake and a 58.7-inch wheelbase sees to that.

The seating position is magic, and takes you back to the original Honda CB750 K1 in all the right ways.

Note: The photos are of the Euro version of the CB1100 EX

Read our Honda CB1100 Review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2017 Honda CB1100 EX Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-4
  • Displacement: 1140cc
  • Bore x stroke: 73.5mm x 67.2mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.5:1
  • Valve train: DOHC, 4 vpc
  • Fueling: PGM-FI w/ automatic enrichment circuit and 32mm throttle bodies
  • Ignition: Fully transistorized
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Final drive: 530 O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension: 41mm spring-preload adjustable forks; 4.2 inches of travel
  • Rear suspension: Twin spring-preload adjustable shocks; 4.5 inches of travel
  • Front tire: 110/80 x 18
  • Rear tire: 140/70 x 18
  • Front brakes: 296mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 256mm disc
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
  • Rake: 27.0 degrees
  • Trail: 4.4 inches
  • Seat height: 31.2 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons
  • Curb weight: 540 pounds

2017 Honda CB1000 EX Color:

  • Candy Red

2017 Honda CB1100 EX Price:

  • $12,199 MSRP

2017 Honda CB1100 EX Photo Gallery

Tags from the story
,
0
Don Williams
Written By
More from Don Williams

2007 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom | Review

2007 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom Review The first thing that struck me...
Read More