2017 Honda CB1100 EX Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda CB1100 EX

Returning after a two-year hiatus, the Honda CB1100 Deluxe returns as the CB1100 EX. The CB1000 combines retro elements—an air-cooled motor, 18-inch wheels, and twin shocks—with the modern performance we expect.

Certainly, the 1140cc inline-4 has nothing to apologize for when it comes to performance. Not only does it look good, but it’s a muscular engine that always has power on tap.

With the six-speed transmission, you always have the right gear ratio for the task at hand. Handling is outstanding, with a focus on stability—27 degrees of rake and a 58.7-inch wheelbase sees to that.

The seating position is magic, and takes you back to the original Honda CB750 K1 in all the right ways.

Note: The photos are of the Euro version of the CB1100 EX

2017 Honda CB1100 EX Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 1140cc

Bore x stroke: 73.5mm x 67.2mm

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Valve train: DOHC, 4 vpc

Fueling: PGM-FI w/ automatic enrichment circuit and 32mm throttle bodies

Ignition: Fully transistorized

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: 530 O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: 41mm spring-preload adjustable forks; 4.2 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Twin spring-preload adjustable shocks; 4.5 inches of travel

Front tire: 110/80 x 18

Rear tire: 140/70 x 18

Front brakes: 296mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 256mm disc

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

Rake: 27.0 degrees

Trail: 4.4 inches

Seat height: 31.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons

Curb weight: 540 pounds

2017 Honda CB1000 EX Color:

Candy Red

2017 Honda CB1100 EX Price:

$12,199 MSRP

2017 Honda CB1100 EX Photo Gallery