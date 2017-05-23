2017 Honda CB1100 EX Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda CB1100 EX
Returning after a two-year hiatus, the Honda CB1100 Deluxe returns as the CB1100 EX. The CB1000 combines retro elements—an air-cooled motor, 18-inch wheels, and twin shocks—with the modern performance we expect.
Certainly, the 1140cc inline-4 has nothing to apologize for when it comes to performance. Not only does it look good, but it’s a muscular engine that always has power on tap.
With the six-speed transmission, you always have the right gear ratio for the task at hand. Handling is outstanding, with a focus on stability—27 degrees of rake and a 58.7-inch wheelbase sees to that.
The seating position is magic, and takes you back to the original Honda CB750 K1 in all the right ways.
Note: The photos are of the Euro version of the CB1100 EX
2017 Honda CB1100 EX Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 1140cc
- Bore x stroke: 73.5mm x 67.2mm
- Compression ratio: 9.5:1
- Valve train: DOHC, 4 vpc
- Fueling: PGM-FI w/ automatic enrichment circuit and 32mm throttle bodies
- Ignition: Fully transistorized
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: 530 O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: 41mm spring-preload adjustable forks; 4.2 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Twin spring-preload adjustable shocks; 4.5 inches of travel
- Front tire: 110/80 x 18
- Rear tire: 140/70 x 18
- Front brakes: 296mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 256mm disc
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
- Rake: 27.0 degrees
- Trail: 4.4 inches
- Seat height: 31.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons
- Curb weight: 540 pounds
2017 Honda CB1000 EX Color:
- Candy Red
2017 Honda CB1100 EX Price:
- $12,199 MSRP