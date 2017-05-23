Tourmaster Blacktop Released: Leather Jacket with Hood

Tourmaster Blacktop Jacket

Meet the Tourmaster Blacktop, a new leather motorcycle jacket that features a hood. The Blacktop is loaded with all the features demanded by today’s modern riders, but with an old skool look.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/5Yh916EXWWc?rel=0&controls=0&showinfo=0″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

Tourmaster Blacktop Leather Jacket with Hood Features:

Constructed using top grain 0.9-1.0mm thick cowhide leather

YKK zippered front closure, chest pockets, hand pockets, and cuff

YKK zippered sleeve vents

Antique silver hardware for a classic look

Internal pouch pocket and mobile media storage pocket

Fixed liner for reduced friction and added comfort

Three-position adjustable waist belts for a tailored fit

Zip-out thermal vest liner for additional warmth and comfort during cool weather riding

Removable CE-approved shoulder and elbow armor with a high-density back protector

Sizes: XS-3XL

Price: $324.99

For additional information, visit Tourmaster.com.