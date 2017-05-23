Brought to you by:

Tourmaster Blacktop Released: Leather Jacket with Hood

by

Tourmaster Blacktop Jacket

Meet the Tourmaster Blacktop, a new leather motorcycle jacket that features a hood. The Blacktop is loaded with all the features demanded by today’s modern riders, but with an old skool look.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/5Yh916EXWWc?rel=0&amp;controls=0&amp;showinfo=0″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

Tourmaster Blacktop Leather Jacket with Hood Features:

  • Constructed using top grain 0.9-1.0mm thick cowhide leather
  • YKK zippered front closure, chest pockets, hand pockets, and cuff
  • YKK zippered sleeve vents
  • Antique silver hardware for a classic look
  • Internal pouch pocket and mobile media storage pocket
  • Fixed liner for reduced friction and added comfort
  • Three-position adjustable waist belts for a tailored fit
  • Zip-out thermal vest liner for additional warmth and comfort during cool weather riding
  • Removable CE-approved shoulder and elbow armor with a high-density back protector
  • Sizes: XS-3XL
  • Price: $324.99

For additional information, visit Tourmaster.com.

Tags from the story
0
Press Release
Written By
More from Press Release

AXO Easy Jeans | Street Riding Jeans for $125

[caption id="attachment_168190" align="alignleft" width="300"] AXO Easy Jeans for street riding[/caption] AXO Introduces...
Read More