Tourmaster Blacktop Released: Leather Jacket with Hood

Tourmaster Blacktop Jacket
Meet the Tourmaster Blacktop, a new leather motorcycle jacket that features a hood. The Blacktop is loaded with all the features demanded by today’s modern riders, but with an old skool look.
<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/5Yh916EXWWc?rel=0&controls=0&showinfo=0″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>
Tourmaster Blacktop Leather Jacket with Hood Features:
- Constructed using top grain 0.9-1.0mm thick cowhide leather
- YKK zippered front closure, chest pockets, hand pockets, and cuff
- YKK zippered sleeve vents
- Antique silver hardware for a classic look
- Internal pouch pocket and mobile media storage pocket
- Fixed liner for reduced friction and added comfort
- Three-position adjustable waist belts for a tailored fit
- Zip-out thermal vest liner for additional warmth and comfort during cool weather riding
- Removable CE-approved shoulder and elbow armor with a high-density back protector
- Sizes: XS-3XL
- Price: $324.99
For additional information, visit Tourmaster.com.