Ace Cafe Orlando Grand Opening May 19-21: Event Schedule

Ace Cafe Orlando Grand Opening



Next week, Florida will become the official home to the latest addition to the Ace Cafe legend. The grand opening of the new 35,000-square-foot Ace Cafe Orlando begins at 7 a.m. Friday, May 19.

Ace Cafe London is the premiere motorcycle and hot-rod social and music venue on the North Circular Road in London going back to 1938. After suffering extensive bomb damage in WWII, the Ace was rebuilt in 1949 and by the 1960s became locus for the “ton-up club” and the heart of the motorcycle and café racer scene in England.

After being closed for a number of years, the Ace reopened in 2001. Today, it is one of the hottest places in London—and now at five other locations around the world, including the US in Orlando, Fla.—for motorcyclists, hot-rod car enthusiasts, lovers of rock music and, well, anyone who enjoys having a good time.

Located at the corner of West Livingston Street and Garland Avenue on a three-acre parcel, Ace Cafe Orlando is in the refurbished 100-year-old Harry P. Leu buildings (former home of The Edge rock venue).

The new “Ace Corner” is adjacent to the modern SunRail station and is a direct ride to the Daytona race circuit via Interstate 4. The two story Ace features a full-service restaurant, two kitchens, four bars, a coffee bar, a communal counter, a mezzanine overlooking the main floor dining area and stage, private and semi-private group spaces, retail shops, and a motor-inspired art gallery. It offers American diner fare with a twist and also features authentic British favorites.

“Our team is privileged to continue the culture and heritage of the world’s most famous motor diner,” says CEO and Chief Gearhead of Ace Cafe North America, Mark McKee.

“This is exactly the Ace that we envisioned – a beacon for everyone, from petrolheads and enthusiasts, to the after-hours work crowd, families, music lovers, and everyone in between. We have remained true to the spirit of the Ace, and we have done so in a way that honors this incredible space in the heart of downtown Orlando. It is our hope that Ace Cafe Orlando will serve this community for generations to come.”

The Ace Cafe Orlando Grand Opening weekend is full of events, large and small; here’s the tentative agenda:

Friday, May 19, 2017

7 a.m. – Julius Meinl coffee – direct from Vienna; tea, and grab ‘n go breakfast bagels, muffins, burritos, croissants, and cinnamon rolls also available.

11 a.m. – Lunch menu is served and bars open, with live music on the back porch

Raffle opens to win a BMW R nineT Racer to benefit Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Register to win a trip for 2 to the 24th Annual Ace Cafe London Reunion Weekend

Live painting and sculpting works by world-renowned artists: Japanese chopsticks painter Makoto Endo, Spanish artist Antonio Merinero painting in the Ace’s backyard beer garden bocce courts (opening summer 2017), and American sculptor Michael Ulman

4 p.m. Live music in the car park (parking lot) starts, with live rock ‘n roll lasting well into the night

8 p.m. – Headliner Rockin’ Jason D. Williams takes the stage

Saturday, May 20, 2017

7 a.m. – Open and serving Carbs & Caffeine

Ace Cafe’s Cool Cars for Kids to benefit the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. For a $15 donation per car, participants can be a part of the opening weekend car show and receive a limited-edition Ace Cafe grand opening t-shirt.

9 a.m. – Start the day with Ace’s 4-Banger Brunch

10 a.m. – Free activities in the car park starting with a variety of local partners and vendors engaging Ace fans until 5:00 p.m.

Raffle continues to win a BMW R nineT Racer to benefit Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Registration continues to win a trip for 2 to the 24th Annual Ace Cafe London Reunion Weekend

Live painting and sculpting continues by Japanese chopsticks painter Makoto Endo, Spanish artist Antonio Merinero and American sculptor Michael Ulman

4 p.m. – Live music starts outside, with live rock ‘n roll into the night.

Sunday, May 21, 2017

7 a.m. – Kickstart Sunday morning with Ace’s Bacon of the Week with Bikes & Bacon

9 a.m. – Ace’s 4-Banger Brunch kicks off again

10 a.m. – Free activities in the car park starting, with a variety of local partners and vendors engaging motor fans until 5pm.

2 p.m. – Full lunch menu service begins

Raffle continues: win a BMW R nineT Racer to benefit Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Registration continues to win a trip for 2 to the 24th Annual Ace Cafe London Reunion Weekend

Live painting and sculpting continues by Japanese chopsticks painter Makoto Endo, Spanish artist Antonio Merinero and American sculptor Michael Ulman

For more information, visit Ace Cafe Orlando. For information on how to get to Ace Cafe Orlando and all the other Ace locations, visit Ace Cafe Locations.