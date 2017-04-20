2017 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Racing Schedule: MX, Trials & Road

2017 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Racing Schedule

Motorcycle fans and racers will have the opportunity to experience three days of action-packed motorcycle competition during the 2017 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days on July 7-9 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Vintage and post-vintage competition will be held in hare scrambles, motocross, trials, dirt track and road racing.

“The AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days vintage racing program acknowledges the heritage of our sport,” said AMA Director of Racing Kevin Crowther. “The fun, low-pressure environment, along with a large variety of disciplines and age classes, creates life-long racing memories with family and friends. There truly is no other vintage racing event like it.”

The class winners in the hare scramble, motocross and road racing disciplines will be recognized as AMA National Champions and receive a highly-coveted AMA National No. 1 plate.

In addition, two outstanding riders will earn the AMA Off-Road Vintage Grand Championship and the AMA Senior Off-Road Vintage Grand Championship for excelling in expert-level eligible classes.

New this year, the Old-School Ironman Award will honor the athlete who competes in the most classes in hare scrambles and motocross.

Other updates to the racing program at this year’s AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days include the addition of youth classes to the hare scramble and motocross events and a new exhibition 50cc class.

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days also features the return of pit bike racing on Friday afternoon, July 7, and the addition of a new holeshot competition on Saturday, July 8.

For a full list of classes and information on racing events at the 2017 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, visit www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com.

To be a part of the racing at the 2017 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, visit www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com/page/vintage-racing-2017 before July 4, to register to race.

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days raises funds for the nonprofit AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

Begun in 1990, the event has been held at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course since 1995. The track is a superb location for the event, accommodating road racing, trials, hare scrambles and motocross, in addition to a full slate of non-competition events.

Tickets are currently available for purchase online at www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com or at the gate the days of the event. A weekend pass is $60, a single-day admission for Friday or Saturday is $40 and a single-day admission for Sunday is $35. Kids 12 and under get in free.

AMA members can receive a $15 discount through June 5 by visiting www.americanmotorcyclist.com/Events/AMA-Vintage-Motorcycle-Days-Tickets.

A $10 early bird discount for non-AMA members is available through May 1 at www.midohio.com/tickets#VMD.

Sites are available for tent camping and motorhomes.

2017 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Summary Racing Schedule (Subject to change)

Thursday, July 6: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Noon-5 p.m.: Road Race Registration (Lower Paddock Tech Garage)

2-5 p.m.: Hare Scramble, Motocross, Trials Registration (Ross Road off Steam Corners Road)

2-5 p.m.: Road Race Technical Inspection (Lower Paddock Tech Garage)

Friday, July 7: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

7 a.m.-5 p.m.: Road Race Registration (Lower Paddock Tech Garage)

7-8:30 a.m.: Hare Scramble Registration (Ross Road of Steam Corners Road)

7 a.m.-5 p.m.: Road Race Technical Inspection (Lower Paddock Tech Garage)

8 a.m.: Mandatory Road Race Rider’s Meeting (Lower Paddock Base of Tower)

9 a.m.: Road Race Practice Begins (Lunch break from noon – 1:30 p.m.)

2-4 pm.: Pit Bike Racing Registration

9:30 a.m.: Hare Scrambles-Evolution 2/Evolution 3 Races begin following national anthem

Noon: Hare Scrambles-Vintage/Evolution/Evolution 1 Races Begin

Noon-5 p.m.: Motocross and Trials Registration (Ross Road off Steam Corners Road)

2-5 p.m.: Motocross Tech Inspection

2:30 p.m.: Hare Scrambles-Non-Current Vintage Races Begin

4:30 p.m.: Pit Bike Practice Begins

5 p.m.: Pit Bike Racing Begins

5:30 p.m.: Hare Scramble Awards Presentation (Tentative, half an hour after racing concludes)

Saturday July 8: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (unless otherwise noted)

7 a.m.: Mandatory Road Race Rider’s Meeting (Lower Paddock Base of Tower)

7-9 a.m.: Motocross Registration (Vintage/Evolution 1 classes)

7-9 a.m.: Motocross Technical Inspection

7-10:45 a.m.: Road Race Technical Inspection (Lower Paddock Tech Garage)

7 a.m.-1 p.m.: Road Race Registration (Lower Paddock Tech Garage)

8 a.m.: Mandatory Motocross Riders Meeting (Quonset Hut)

8-11 a.m.: Road Race Practice Begins

8:30 a.m.: Motocross Practice Begins (Vintage/Evolution/Evolution 1 classes)

9:30 a.m.: Motocross Racing Beings (Vintage/Evolution/Evolution 1 classes)

1 p.m.: Road Racing Begins

1-3 p.m.: Dirt Track Registration (Ashland County Fairgrounds – Gate 5, Baney Road)

3:30 p.m.: Mandatory Dirt Track Rider’s Meeting

4 p.m.: Dirt Track Practice Begins (Ashland County Fairgrounds)

4-6 p.m.: Holeshot Competition registration

5 p.m.: Motocross Awards Presentation (Tentative, half an hour after racing concludes)

6 p.m.: Holeshot Competition begins

6:30 p.m.: Dirt Track Heat Racing (Ashland County Fairgrounds)

8:30 p.m.: Dirt Track Finals (Ashland County Fairgrounds)

Sunday, July 9: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

7 a.m.: Mandatory Road Race Rider’s Meeting (Lower Paddock Base of Tower)

7-8:30 a.m.: Motocross and Trials Registration (Evolution 2/Evolution 3/Post-Vintage classes)

7-9 a.m.: Motocross Technical Inspection

7-9:15 a.m.: Road Race Technical Inspection (Lower Paddock Tech Garage)

7 a.m.-Noon: Road Race Registration (Lower Paddock Tech Garage)

8 a.m.: Mandatory Motocross Rider’s Meeting (Quonset Hut)

8-10 a.m.: Road Race Practice Begins

8:30 a.m.: Motocross Practice Begins (Evolution 2/Evolution 3/Post-Vintage classes)

8:45-9:15 a.m.: Trials Tech Inspection (Quonset Hut)

9:15 a.m.: Mandatory Trials Rider’s Meeting (Quonset Hut)

9:30 a.m.: Motocross and Trials Racing Begins (Evolution 2/Evolution 3/Post-Vintage motocross classes only)

10 a.m.: Road Race Begins (Lunch Break from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.: Motocross Awards Presentation (Tentative, half an hour after racing concludes)

4:30 p.m.: Trials Awards Presentation (Tentative, half an hour after racing concludes)

6 p.m.: Road Race Awards (Road Racing Podium by Pit Lane)

Comments