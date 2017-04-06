Exotic Ducati & MV Agusta Motorcycles to Stafford Bonhams Sale at Carole Nash

Exotic Ducati & MV Agusta Motorcycles Stafford Bonhams

Two Italian rivals, Ducati and MV Agusta, will highlight the Stafford Bonhams Motorcycle sale at the 37th Carole Nash International MotorCycle Show, which is set for April 23 at the Staffordshire County Showground.

Sixteen of these Italian classics from an unnamed European collector will go on the block. Two 1970’s MV Agustas—a 750S and 750S America— are expected to bring in some serious cash.

The 1973 MV Agusta 750S, known as “the superbike of the 1970’s,” is expected to bring in between $74,000 to $112,000 (£60,000 – 90,000). Speaking of the 750s, Bonhams says “few machines could match the 750S on price nor top-end speed, fewer still on stylistic beauty. A fine example of the model described by Bike as ‘one of the most dramatic-looking bikes ever made.’”

The next sought-after collector is the 1976 MV Agusta 789cc 750S America, which is expected to sell for $62,000 to $87,000 (£50,000-70,000).

Bonhams reports that the 750S America produced a solid 75 base horsepower, enough to propel the Italian sportster to a top speed of approximately 135mph. This example is signed by four legends who are inextricably linked to the MV name; the late John Surtees, Giacomo Agostini, Phil Read and Arturo Magni.”

What would a Bonhams sale be without Ducati? One of the highlights from this collection is a 1973 750 Sport, which is expected to sell for $30,000 to $35,000 (£24,000-28,000). Only 1,625 were ever made, and a smaller number still reached the UK market. This iconic twin-cylinder “café racer” is an early example presented in beautiful condition, Bonhams says.

Other Notable Motorcycles at Stafford Bonhams Sale:

1930 Brough Superior OHV 680 Black Alpine: This Brough Superior (£100,000-140,000) was so named as a reference to the lavishly equipped SS100 Alpine Grand Sports and its distinctive all-black eggshell finish.

1912 Williamson: A lesser-known marque but equally as charming is the 1912 Williamson 964cc 8hp motorcycle combination (£35,000-40,000) offered with an incredible patina. A heavyweight air-cooled example, it was designed to do business and is a rare survivor of the Coventry based make.

1942 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead: This restored Harley-Davidson 61ci “Knucklehead” (£30,000-35,000) dates from 1942, a time when the Milwaukee factory was increasingly concerned with the production of military models, making this example rare and a true collectors piece.

1954 Ariel 500cc HT5: This Ariel 500cc HT5 trials machine (£8,000-10,000) has received a considerable amount of mechanical attention and represents an opportunity to own a significant and evocative component of Britain’s post-war trial scene.

2000 Ducati 996SPS ‘FR2’: Universally recognized as an icon of automotive art, and one of the world’s most expensive production motorcycles. Only 2 ‘push’ kilometers from new. (£15,000-20,000)

A crated and unused 1998 MV Agusta 750cc F4 ‘Serie Oro’: One of only 300 made and believed to be the first sold to a private individual, the others being reserved for MV executives and royalty.(£28,000-36,000)

1962 Norton 350cc Manx Racing Motorcycle: Offered from the collection of the late Bill Hiscox, The last Manx Norton ever sold from Bracebridge Street and Ridden by Steve Spencer to 3rd place in the 1966 Senior Manx Grand Prix (fitted with a 500cc engine) (£22,000-28,000)

With over 200 collector’s machines and approximately 90 lots of interesting spares and memorabilia consigned to the Spring Stafford Sale, Bonhams take great pride in catering to all tastes and budgets. Download the free PDF catalog today and register to bid in advance of the sale to avoid the rush.

