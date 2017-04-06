Enter to Win MotoAmerica Roll With Us Sweepstakes: $5K Worth of Prizes

MotoAmerica Roll With Us Sweepstakes

MotoAmerica has teamed up with J&P Cycles, Honda Generators, Dainese/AGV and Cortech to launch the 2017 MotoAmerica Roll With Us sweepstakes.

Nearly $5,000 worth of prizes will be given away, including the grand prize of an all-expense paid trip to the 2017 MotoAmerica season finale: the Honda Championship of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, September 15-17, thanks to J&P Cycles, Honda Generators, Dainese/AGV and Cortech.

“As avid riders and supporters of MotoAmerica, we’re stoked to bring this VIP race experience to fellow riders and fans” said Zach Parham, General Manager of J&P Cycles and son of J&P Cycles founder John Parham. “J&P Cycles has a tradition of supporting motorcycle racing in all forms consistent with our philosophy of keeping riders on two wheels.”

“Last year three of our five championships went down to the final round,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “And we think this year will be even more competitive and exciting. That means the last race will be the place to be so it’s perfect that our Roll With Us Sweepstakes will reward our fans with the chance to get an all-expense trip to Barber Motorsports Park for the finale. Thanks to J&P Cycles, Honda Generators, Dainese/AGV and Cortech for the cool prizes. We look forward to seeing the winners in Alabama.”

The Grand Prize winner of the J&P Cycles Roll With Us Sweepstakes presented by Honda Generators will get flights and hotel, rental car and tickets to the race for two, courtesy of title sponsor J&P Cycles. The winner also gets a Honda EU2000i Generator from presenting sponsor Honda.

The First Prize winner of the sweepstakes will get a pair of Dainese Carbob D1 Short Gloves, a Dainese Wave Back Protector and an AGV K-5 S Helmet.

The Second Prize winner will earn a Cortech Latigo 2.0 Jacket with the Third Prize winner taking home a MotoAmerica Swag Bag.

In total, $4958.99 worth of prizes will be given away in the J&P Cycles Roll With Us Sweepstakes presented by Honda Generators. You have until July 31 to enter the sweepstakes. Click here to enter.