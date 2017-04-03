KMR Kawasaki at 2017 IOM TT: 4-Man Team for Lightweight TT

KMR Kawasaki at 2017 Isle of Man TT

KMR Kawasaki has announced that it will field a four-man team for the Lightweight TT at the 2017 Isle of Man TT.

Peter Hickman, Danny Webb, Lee Johnston and Hudson Kennaugh will compete aboard identically-prepared Kawasaki ER6 650cc twins for Ryan Farquhar’s team during the four-lap Lightweight TT, which is set for Wednesday, June 7. Team owner Farquhar claimed the 2012 Lightweight TT on a Kawasaki.

Hickman and Johnston will be among the pre-race favorites. Hickman, who was forced to withdraw last year after he was scheduled to ride John Burrows BEE Cookstown Kawasaki, will make his Lightweight TT debut this year. As for Johnston, who rode for Farquhar’s team in the past, he posted a lap of 119mph last year while in podium contention, but retired on the final lap.

Webb will be making his fourth successive appearance in the race—all of which have been for Farquhar’s team. His debut in 2014 saw him finish in a credible 14th place and he went quicker still in 2015, lapping in excess of 115mph on his way to claiming an excellent tenth place and his first silver replica.

South African Kennaugh competed in the Bennetts Lightweight TT race in 2015 where he was running on the edge of the top ten before a spill at Braddan Bridge in the closing stages ended his race.

KMR Kawasaki says “With Johnston and Hickman expected to be challenging for the race win and Webb and Kennaugh strong candidates for top-10 positions, it promises to be an exciting race for KMR Kawasaki and while Farquhar is naturally disappointed not to be riding himself, he’s excited about his team’s prospects.”

