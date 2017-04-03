Chad Reed Fined $5000 For Ignoring Blue Flag (+ Video)

Chad Reed Fails To Yield To Ryan Dungey at St. Louis Supercross

In a controversial move in the Main Event at the St. Louis round of the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Yamaha’s Chad Reed failed to yield to KTM’s Ryan Dungey when he was being lapped. Ryan Dungey was in second place behind leader Eli Tomac, while Reed was in 16th place at the time and was shown the solid blue flag by the flag crew.

Reed refused to allow Dungey to pass, taking the primary race line for several laps. Eventually, Dungey made the pass, but the delay caused by Reed allowed Tomac to build an insurmountable lead. Many fans were disappointed, as Dungey was gaining on Tomac, and they were hoping to see a battle for the win. Dungey leads the series, with Tomac now just four points behind after Tomac’s win; Dungey finished second, and Reed 16th.

The rule is 4.17.a, which reads:



4.17 Flags and Lights

It is the rider’s responsibility to be aware of their surroundings at all times while on track. Safety is a main priority and the riders must obey all official signals and directions given to them. Any rider failing to do so may be penalized.

a. Solid Blue Flag:

1. Indicates you are about to be overtaken by faster riders.

2. When conditions allow, move out of the fast line.

3. Hold your line (do not ride erratically) and do not impede the faster riders progress.

4. Riders disregarding the blue flag may be black-flagged at the discretion of Race Director.

~~~

Although Reed was not black flagged during the race, the Race Director fined Reed $5000 afterward, with the fine going to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit. The AMA also took away the five points Reed earned at St. Louis from his 16th place finish. Reed has not appealed the decision.

Reed’s decision to impede Dungey was likely caused by a comment Dungey made on Fox Sports 1 after their Heat. Dungey expressed that he felt that the veteran Reed had ridden in an “immature” manner.