KTM: Title Sponsor for AMA National Adventure Riding Series

2017 AMA National Adventure Riding Series

KTM North America is the title sponsor of the AMA National Adventure Riding Series, replacing Yamaha for 2017. For the 2017 season, the KTM AMA National Adventure Riding Series offers 20 two-day events in locations across the country.

“KTM is very excited to be a part of the AMA National Adventure Riding Series,” KTM Ride Orange Manager Mark Hyde said. “We offer a robust line of adventure motorcycles designed to perform on a variety of terrain, all while being extremely comfortable. Sponsoring the series gives us a great opportunity to visit with our customers, talk about and demo our products with potential customers and be able to get out and enjoy the sport together.”

Hyde—a three-time national champion and a six-time member of the International Six Days Enduro, including the 1982 ISDE U.S. Trophy Team—said people should not be surprised if eight-time AMA National Enduro Champion Mike Lafferty happens to be helping at events throughout the year, along with other special KTM guests. Lafferty is now a KTM Ride Orange assistant manager.

This year, as part of the sponsorship agreement, a participant in the series will be selected for a free entry in the 15th Annual KTM Adventure Rider Rally to take place in 2018. The entry will include travel expenses, meals, use of a motorcycle, lodging and gear.

“The AMA appreciates KTM’s support of the series, and we look forward to KTM actively participating in events organized by our AMA clubs and promoters throughout the next two years,” said Assistant Recreational Riding and Volunteer Manager Heather Wilson. “KTM not only manufactures adventure motorcycles, the company offers regular opportunities for camaraderie with its customers. That mindset ties in perfectly with the AMA series.”

KTM started manufacturing adventure motorcycles in 2003 and has continued to develop rigorous machines to meet the needs and desires of riders. The current KTM adventure motorcycle line includes the 1090 Adventure R, the 1290 Super Adventure R and the 1290 Super Adventure T. All models feature a four-stroke, liquid cooled engine, along with WP suspension and a Bosch Anti-locking Brake System that can be disengaged for off-road use. For more information on these models, visit www.ktm.com.

Supporting sponsors of the 2017 KTM AMA National Adventure Riding Series include ADVMoto, Seat Concepts and Sidi.

For a chance to win prizes from KTM, Seat Concepts and Sidi this year, participate in one of the KTM AMA National Adventure Riding Series events. View more details of the series at the AMA Adventure Series page.

The AMA National Adventure Riding Series was developed in 2007 in response to the growing interest in larger, adventure-style motorcycles and has received sponsor support from major manufacturers every year. Many dual sport trails were not conducive to larger machines, and clubs and promoters have developed routes specifically to meet the needs of these riders.

Be sure to follow the AMA Adventure Series official Facebook page. Post your photos from the events using #AMAadv on social media.