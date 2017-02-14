2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide
Without a doubt, the 2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide is the epitome of urban cool. The batwing fairing and new electronically locking saddlebags give it a purposeful look to go with the amazing paint/color combinations.
It’s not all looks, of course, with the CVO Street Glide. For 2017, it gets the incredible Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant, and the monstrous 124 ft/lbs of torque that comes with it.
If the appearance of the CVO Street Glide isn’t getting you enough attention, you can crank up the Boom! Stage II audio system with its 600 watts of power and eight speakers. The ride will be fine thanks to the new Showa Dual Bending Valve forks, and the spring-preload adjustable emulsion shocks.
2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Specs:
ENGINE
- Motor: Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114; single cam pushrod, 4vpc
- Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.500”
- Displacement: 114 cubic inches
- Maximum torque: 124 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- Cooling: Liquid and air
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable emulsion shock; 3 inches of travel
- Front tire: 130/60-19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/55-18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
- Wheels: Mirror Chrome Aggressor Custom or Contrast Chrome Aggressor Custom
- Front brakes: 300mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 96.7 x 53 x 38.2 inches
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height: 27.2 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.7 inches
- Right lean angle: 32 degrees
- Left lean angle: 31 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
- Curb weight: 867 pounds
2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Colors:
- Candy Cobalt/Indigo Ink
- Sunburst Orange/Starfire Black
- Starfire Black/Atomic Red
- Dark Slate Candy/Arctic Black
2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Price:
- $37,799 (MSRP)