2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide

Without a doubt, the 2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide is the epitome of urban cool. The batwing fairing and new electronically locking saddlebags give it a purposeful look to go with the amazing paint/color combinations.

It’s not all looks, of course, with the CVO Street Glide. For 2017, it gets the incredible Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant, and the monstrous 124 ft/lbs of torque that comes with it.

If the appearance of the CVO Street Glide isn’t getting you enough attention, you can crank up the Boom! Stage II audio system with its 600 watts of power and eight speakers. The ride will be fine thanks to the new Showa Dual Bending Valve forks, and the spring-preload adjustable emulsion shocks.

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Specs:

ENGINE

Motor: Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114; single cam pushrod, 4vpc

Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.500”

Displacement: 114 cubic inches

Maximum torque: 124 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Cooling: Liquid and air

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable emulsion shock; 3 inches of travel

Front tire: 130/60-19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/55-18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T

Wheels: Mirror Chrome Aggressor Custom or Contrast Chrome Aggressor Custom

Front brakes: 300mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers

Rear brake: 300mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 96.7 x 53 x 38.2 inches

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height: 27.2 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.7 inches

Right lean angle: 32 degrees

Left lean angle: 31 degrees

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg

Curb weight: 867 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Colors:

Candy Cobalt/Indigo Ink

Sunburst Orange/Starfire Black

Starfire Black/Atomic Red

Dark Slate Candy/Arctic Black

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Price:

$37,799 (MSRP)

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Buyer’s Guide | Photo Gallery