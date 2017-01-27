New Harley-Davidson XG750R Flat Tracker Set for X Games Debut

Harley-Davidson XG750R

Harley-Davidson will bring something new to the American Flat Track scene in 2017—the all-new liquid-cooled XG750R, which replaces the most successful flat-track racer of all time, the XR750.

The Harley-Davidson Factory Flat Track Racing Team will compete only on the new XG750R throughout the 2017 American Flat Track series, which begins March 16 at Daytona TT on a track that now features a jump.

The new Harley Flat Tracker debuts Saturday during ESPN’s X Games Aspen, and will be unveiled live via ABC’s coverage at 2:44 p.m. ET.

“There is extraordinary energy building behind the new American Flat Track series and after decades of XR750 dominance, it’s time to bring a new level of performance and technology to the track with the Harley-Davidson XG750R,” said Harley-Davidson Vice President and Managing Director U.S. Mike Kennedy.

“The new Daytona TT promises to be a thrilling event. If you are in Daytona for Bike Week, ride to the race and help the Factory Team kick off an exciting season.”

The new XG750R is built on the fuel-injected 750cc Revolution X V-Twin platform that powers the Street 750 models. It was developed after a year of racing alongside the air-cooled factory XR750, and is not a production model. But the 750cc XG Revolution X V-Twin engine is for sale through Harley-Davidson dealers.

“Unlike our competitors, we are going flat track racing behind an American-made production engine,” said Kennedy. “The XG750R is a purebred racing motorcycle, but its modified engine is based on the same Revolution X V-Twin anyone can buy from a Harley-Davidson dealer in a Street 750 motorcycle, an engine designed by Harley-Davidson engineers and assembled at Harley-Davidson Vehicle and Powertrain Operations in Kansas City. There’s a direct link from the Street 750 to the XG750R flat tracker the Factory Team will be racing for a championship, and that link is our passion for performance.”