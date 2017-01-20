2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic

Harley-Davidson has an outstanding Touring line of motorcycles, with all the accoutrements you would ever want or need. However, if you are looking for a back-to-basics touring bike with classic styling, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic stands at the ready.

Refreshed last year, the most important changes are two new two-tone color schemes. Still, you get lots of leather with conchos on the seat and saddlebags, a sissybar for the passenger, a quick-detach windshield, triple headlights, tall and wide bars, whitewall tires, and cruise control.

The High Output Twin Cam 103B is fully capable of taking the rider and passenger from coast-to-coast in high style.

2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic Specs:

ENGINE

Motor: High Output Twin Cam 103B; pushrod, 2vpc

Bore x stroke: 3.87” x 4.374”

Displacement: 103 cubic inches

Maximum torque: 100 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.6:1

Cooling: Air

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm forks; 5.1 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 4.4 inches of travel

Front tire: MT90B16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D402F

Rear tire: MU84B16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D401

Wheels: Steel laced

Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ two-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 94.7 x 54.9 x 38.2 inches

Wheelbase: 64.4 inches

Seat height: 27 inches

Rake: 31 degrees

Trail: 5.8 inches

Right lean angle: 24.4 degrees

Left lean angle: 25.9 degrees

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 42 mpg

Curb weight: 755 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic Colors:

Vivid Black

Superior Blue

Black Quartz

Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglo

Crushed Ice Pearl/Frosted Teal Pearl

Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz

Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue

2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic Prices (MSRP):

$20,999 (Vivid Black)

$21,449 (Superior Blue; Black Quartz)

$21,849 (Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglo; Crushed Ice Pearl/Frosted Teal Pearl; Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz)

$22,099 (Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue)

