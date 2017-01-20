2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
Harley-Davidson has an outstanding Touring line of motorcycles, with all the accoutrements you would ever want or need. However, if you are looking for a back-to-basics touring bike with classic styling, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic stands at the ready.
Refreshed last year, the most important changes are two new two-tone color schemes. Still, you get lots of leather with conchos on the seat and saddlebags, a sissybar for the passenger, a quick-detach windshield, triple headlights, tall and wide bars, whitewall tires, and cruise control.
The High Output Twin Cam 103B is fully capable of taking the rider and passenger from coast-to-coast in high style.
2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic Specs:
ENGINE
- Motor: High Output Twin Cam 103B; pushrod, 2vpc
- Bore x stroke: 3.87” x 4.374”
- Displacement: 103 cubic inches
- Maximum torque: 100 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.6:1
- Cooling: Air
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm forks; 5.1 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 4.4 inches of travel
- Front tire: MT90B16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D402F
- Rear tire: MU84B16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D401
Wheels: Steel laced
- Front brake: 300mm floating rotor w/ four-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ two-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 94.7 x 54.9 x 38.2 inches
- Wheelbase: 64.4 inches
- Seat height: 27 inches
- Rake: 31 degrees
- Trail: 5.8 inches
- Right lean angle: 24.4 degrees
- Left lean angle: 25.9 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 42 mpg
- Curb weight: 755 pounds
2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Superior Blue
- Black Quartz
- Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglo
- Crushed Ice Pearl/Frosted Teal Pearl
- Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz
- Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue
2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic Prices (MSRP):
- $20,999 (Vivid Black)
- $21,449 (Superior Blue; Black Quartz)
- $21,849 (Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglo; Crushed Ice Pearl/Frosted Teal Pearl; Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz)
- $22,099 (Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue)