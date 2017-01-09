2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

Brought to you by:

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide horsepower

With a classic chopper look with wide-set forks that are kicked out 36 degrees plus a 21-inch 40-spoke front wheel, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide is fully an attitude machine.

Cornering clearance is limited, especially on the side with the Tommy Gun mufflers, and the forward-mounted foot controls are matched by the flat-bend chrome drag bars mounted on black four-inch riser. If you don’t opt for the Vivid Black paint job, you’re looking at Flames, with three choices available.

The rear fender is chopped and there’s a low sissy bar, giving the rear of the bike a custom look to rival the front. The High-Output Twin Cam 103 motor has plenty of power to move the Wide Glide around town with full authority.

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide Specs:

ENGINE

  • Type: Pushrod V-twin; High-Output Twin Cam 103
  • Bore x stroke: 3.875 x 4.375 inches
  • Displacement: 103 cubic inches
  • Maximum torque: 99.5 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 9.6:1
  • Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: Six-speed
  • Clutch: Web multi-plate
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel
  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm forks/5 inches of travel
  • Rear suspension: Non-adjustable shocks/3.1 inches of travel
  • Front tire: 80/90 x 21; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
  • Rear tire: 180/60 x 17; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
  • Front wheel: 21” x 2.15”; Steel laced rim
  • Rear wheel: 17” x 4.5”; Steel laced rim
  • Front brake: 300mm floating disc w/ dual piston caliper
  • Rear: 292mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • L x H x W: 96.3 x 44.7 x 35.2 inches
  • Seat height: 26.8 inches
  • Wheelbase: 67.5 inches
  • Rake: 34 degrees
  • Fork angle: 36 degrees
  • Trail: 5.2 inches
  • Right lean angle: 28.4 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 31.9 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons
  • Curb weight: 683 pounds
  • Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 42 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide Colors:

  • Vivid Black
  • Black Denim w/ Bright Flames
  • Black Quartz w/ Faded Flames
  • Velocity Red Sunglo w/ Faded Flames

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide Prices (MSRP):

  • $15,999 (Vivid Black)
  • $16,749 (Flames)

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide Photo Gallery

