2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide
With a classic chopper look with wide-set forks that are kicked out 36 degrees plus a 21-inch 40-spoke front wheel, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide is fully an attitude machine.
Cornering clearance is limited, especially on the side with the Tommy Gun mufflers, and the forward-mounted foot controls are matched by the flat-bend chrome drag bars mounted on black four-inch riser. If you don’t opt for the Vivid Black paint job, you’re looking at Flames, with three choices available.
The rear fender is chopped and there’s a low sissy bar, giving the rear of the bike a custom look to rival the front. The High-Output Twin Cam 103 motor has plenty of power to move the Wide Glide around town with full authority.
2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Pushrod V-twin; High-Output Twin Cam 103
- Bore x stroke: 3.875 x 4.375 inches
- Displacement: 103 cubic inches
- Maximum torque: 99.5 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.6:1
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: Six-speed
- Clutch: Web multi-plate
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm forks/5 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Non-adjustable shocks/3.1 inches of travel
- Front tire: 80/90 x 21; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
- Rear tire: 180/60 x 17; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
- Front wheel: 21” x 2.15”; Steel laced rim
- Rear wheel: 17” x 4.5”; Steel laced rim
- Front brake: 300mm floating disc w/ dual piston caliper
- Rear: 292mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 96.3 x 44.7 x 35.2 inches
- Seat height: 26.8 inches
- Wheelbase: 67.5 inches
- Rake: 34 degrees
- Fork angle: 36 degrees
- Trail: 5.2 inches
- Right lean angle: 28.4 degrees
- Left lean angle: 31.9 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons
- Curb weight: 683 pounds
- Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 42 mpg
2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Black Denim w/ Bright Flames
- Black Quartz w/ Faded Flames
- Velocity Red Sunglo w/ Faded Flames
2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide Prices (MSRP):
- $15,999 (Vivid Black)
- $16,749 (Flames)