2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide

With a classic chopper look with wide-set forks that are kicked out 36 degrees plus a 21-inch 40-spoke front wheel, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide is fully an attitude machine.

Cornering clearance is limited, especially on the side with the Tommy Gun mufflers, and the forward-mounted foot controls are matched by the flat-bend chrome drag bars mounted on black four-inch riser. If you don’t opt for the Vivid Black paint job, you’re looking at Flames, with three choices available.

The rear fender is chopped and there’s a low sissy bar, giving the rear of the bike a custom look to rival the front. The High-Output Twin Cam 103 motor has plenty of power to move the Wide Glide around town with full authority.

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Pushrod V-twin; High-Output Twin Cam 103

Bore x stroke: 3.875 x 4.375 inches

Displacement: 103 cubic inches

Maximum torque: 99.5 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.6:1

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Cooling: Air

Transmission: Six-speed

Clutch: Web multi-plate

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm forks/5 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Non-adjustable shocks/3.1 inches of travel

Front tire: 80/90 x 21; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31

Rear tire: 180/60 x 17; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31

Front wheel: 21” x 2.15”; Steel laced rim

Rear wheel: 17” x 4.5”; Steel laced rim

Front brake: 300mm floating disc w/ dual piston caliper

Rear: 292mm disc w/ dual piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 96.3 x 44.7 x 35.2 inches

Seat height: 26.8 inches

Wheelbase: 67.5 inches

Rake: 34 degrees

Fork angle: 36 degrees

Trail: 5.2 inches

Right lean angle: 28.4 degrees

Left lean angle: 31.9 degrees

Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons

Curb weight: 683 pounds

Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 42 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide Colors:

Vivid Black

Black Denim w/ Bright Flames

Black Quartz w/ Faded Flames

Velocity Red Sunglo w/ Faded Flames

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide Prices (MSRP):

$15,999 (Vivid Black)

$16,749 (Flames)

