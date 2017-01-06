2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883

Part of the Harley-Davidson Dark Custom line, the Sportster Iron 883 is a truly elemental motorcycle. Stripped down to the bare necessities, the Iron 883 recalls the attitude of the original Sportster introduced 60 years ago.

Given significant suspension updates last year, the Iron 883 is unchanged for 2017, but that’s okay. It remains an outstanding cruiser with good handling and acceleration that caters to smaller riders due to its compact ergos. Think of the Sportster Iron 883 as the younger brother to the Roadster.

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Evolution V-twin

Bore x stroke: 3.000 x 3.811 inches

Displacement: 53.9 cubic inches (883cc)

Maximum torque: 54 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 9:1

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Cooling: Air

Transmission: Five-speed

Clutch: Web multi-plate

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 39mm forks/3.6 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks/1.6 inches of travel

Front tire: 100/90 x 19; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31

Front wheel: 19” x 2.15”; Nine-spoke cast aluminum

Rear wheel: 16” x 3”; Nine-spoke cast aluminum

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual piston caliper

Rear: 260mm disc w/ dual piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 85.8 x 44.1 x 33.5 inches

Seat height: 28.9 inches

Wheelbase: 59.6 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 4.6 inches

Right lean angle: 27 degrees

Left lean angle: 28 degrees

Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons

Curb weight: 562 pounds

Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 51 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 Colors:

Black Denim

Charcoal Denim

Olive Gold, Red Iron Denim

Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 Prices (MSRP):

$8949 (all colors except Hard Candy)

$9399 (Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake)

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 Photo Gallery