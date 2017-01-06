Brought to you by:

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

by

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 Buyer's Guide | Specs & Price
2017 Harley-Davidson Iron 883

Part of the Harley-Davidson Dark Custom line, the Sportster Iron 883 is a truly elemental motorcycle. Stripped down to the bare necessities, the Iron 883 recalls the attitude of the original Sportster introduced 60 years ago.

Given significant suspension updates last year, the Iron 883 is unchanged for 2017, but that’s okay. It remains an outstanding cruiser with good handling and acceleration that caters to smaller riders due to its compact ergos. Think of the Sportster Iron 883 as the younger brother to the Roadster.

Read our Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 Review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 Specs:

ENGINE

  • Type: Evolution V-twin
  • Bore x stroke: 3.000 x 3.811 inches
  • Displacement: 53.9 cubic inches (883cc)
  • Maximum torque: 54 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 9:1
  • Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
    Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: Five-speed
  • Clutch: Web multi-plate
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

2017-harley-davidson-sportster-iron-883-buyers-guide-6CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel
  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable 39mm forks/3.6 inches of travel
  • Rear suspension: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks/1.6 inches of travel
  • Front tire: 100/90 x 19; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
  • Rear tire: 150/80 x 16; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
  • Front wheel: 19” x 2.15”; Nine-spoke cast aluminum
  • Rear wheel: 16” x 3”; Nine-spoke cast aluminum
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
  • Rear: 260mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • L x H x W: 85.8 x 44.1 x 33.5 inches
  • Seat height: 28.9 inches
  • Wheelbase: 59.6 inches
  • Rake: 30 degrees
  • Trail: 4.6 inches
  • Right lean angle: 27 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 28 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
  • Curb weight: 562 pounds
  • Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 51 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 Colors:

  • Black Denim
  • Charcoal Denim
  • Olive Gold, Red Iron Denim
  • Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 Prices (MSRP):

  • $8949 (all colors except Hard Candy)
  • $9399 (Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake)

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 Photo Gallery

Tags from the story
, , ,
0
Don Williams
Written By
More from Don Williams

2007 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom | Review

2007 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom Review The first thing that struck me...
Read More

You may also like

2007 Harley-Davidson CVO Ultra Classic

2006 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Ultra Classic | Motorcycle

Triumph Rocket III on the road

2005 Triumph Rocket III | Motorcycle Review

2007 Buell Lightning Super TT

2007 Buell Lightning Super TT | Motorcycle Review