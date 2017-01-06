2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883
Part of the Harley-Davidson Dark Custom line, the Sportster Iron 883 is a truly elemental motorcycle. Stripped down to the bare necessities, the Iron 883 recalls the attitude of the original Sportster introduced 60 years ago.
Given significant suspension updates last year, the Iron 883 is unchanged for 2017, but that’s okay. It remains an outstanding cruiser with good handling and acceleration that caters to smaller riders due to its compact ergos. Think of the Sportster Iron 883 as the younger brother to the Roadster.
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Evolution V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 3.000 x 3.811 inches
- Displacement: 53.9 cubic inches (883cc)
- Maximum torque: 54 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9:1
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
Lubrication: Dry sump
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: Five-speed
- Clutch: Web multi-plate
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 39mm forks/3.6 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks/1.6 inches of travel
- Front tire: 100/90 x 19; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
- Front wheel: 19” x 2.15”; Nine-spoke cast aluminum
- Rear wheel: 16” x 3”; Nine-spoke cast aluminum
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
- Rear: 260mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($795)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 85.8 x 44.1 x 33.5 inches
- Seat height: 28.9 inches
- Wheelbase: 59.6 inches
- Rake: 30 degrees
- Trail: 4.6 inches
- Right lean angle: 27 degrees
- Left lean angle: 28 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
- Curb weight: 562 pounds
- Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 51 mpg
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 Colors:
- Black Denim
- Charcoal Denim
- Olive Gold, Red Iron Denim
- Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 Prices (MSRP):
- $8949 (all colors except Hard Candy)
- $9399 (Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake)