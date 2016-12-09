2017 Honda CB1100 EX First Look | 8 Fast Facts

2017 Honda CB1100 EX First Look Fast Facts |

Retro Motorcycle Rebirth

We loved the Honda CB1100 when it first arrived in the United States in 2013. Unfortunately, its stay was just two years before it left our shores. Well, the CB1100 returns as the 2017 Honda CB1100EX!

1. The 2017 Honda CB1100 EX is not a complete reboot. Using the same basic platform as before, there are changes, and they range from functional to aesthetic.

2. There are new Showa suspension components on the EX. The forks are now 41mm Showa Dual Bending Valve units (we’ve seen those on Harley-Davidson tourers) and Honda tells us the shocks have “improved suspension compliance.” The only adjustment at both ends is spring-preload.

3. The CB1100 EX also gets new wheels. In addition to stainless steel spokes for the traditional 18-inch hoops, ABS is standard for the triple-disc braking.

4. Intake updates allow the CB1100 EX to breathe more freely. In addition to changing the air inlet designs, the EX also gets lighter mufflers that are also smaller. Honda calls the exhaust tone “soulful”.

5. The CB1100EX gets a new clutch design. As we’ve been seeing quite a bit lately, the clutch has a torque-assist function to lighten the springs and pull, along with the more familiar slipper operation to make for safer downshifts.

6. The big visual change is the new tank. A bit less retro than before, the 2017 Honda CB1100 EX has more organic styling, and is a seamless design.

7. Lighting is now LED.

8. Price is not set, but you can get the 2017 Honda CB 1100 EX in May 2017. “Building on the CB1100’s desirability and joy of ownership, while adding functionality and quality to deepen the sense of fulfillment, were very important elements for us to consider,” according to Mitsunobu Imada, the bike’s Large Project Leader. “With the CB1100 EX, we hope many riders get to appreciate and understand a very traditional motorcycle structure.”

2017 Honda CB1100 EX Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Bore x stroke: 73.5mm x 67.2mm

Displacement: 1140cc

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Valve train: DOHC, 4 vpc

Fueling: PGM-FI w/ automatic enrichment circuit; 32mm throttle bodies

Ignition: Fully transistorized

Cooling: Air

Transmission: Six-speed

Final drive: 530 O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: 41mm forks w/ spring-preload adjustability; 4.2 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Twin shocks w/ spring-preload adjustability; 4.5 inches of travel

Front tire: 110/80 x 18

Rear tire: 140/70 x 18

Front brakes: 296mm floating discs w/ four-piston calipers

Rear brake: 256mm disc

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Rake: 27.0 degrees

Trail: 4.4 inches

Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

Seat height: 31.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons

Curb weight: 540 pounds

Warranty: One year transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty; extended coverage available

2017 Honda CB110 EX Color:

Candy Red

2017 Honda CB1100 EX Price:

MSRP TBA

2017 Honda CB1100 EX First Look Gallery