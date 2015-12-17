Spark Exhaust Systems

MOTO-D, a distributor of performance riding motorcycle parts and accessories has announced an exclusive product-distribution agreement with Spark Exhaust Technologies, out of Mantova, Italy.

Spark Exhaust Technologies has been a longtime supplier of original-equipment exhausts for Porsche, Lamborghini, BMW and Aprilia. Combining form and function, it produces race style slip-ons and full exhaust systems for everything from 600cc Sportbikes, 1000cc Racebikes, Scooters like Vespa, and even Harley Big Twins.

To keep up with the latest in technological advances, the company also supports Grand Prix and national level motorcycle race teams in World Superbike and MotoAmerica. Spark Exhaust is comprised by passionate stylists and engineers, committed to creating unique, high quality products with rich detail and a strong identity.

All Spark products have an individual sound that offer dramatic weight savings and more importantly, performance increases. Every Spark pipe’s diameter, shape, length fittings and other details are designed with one goal in mind; to enhance the aesthetic and performance qualities of the specific bike.

Mufflers are wrapped in carbon fiber, titanium, anodized black stainless steel or natural stainless finishes. MOTO-D is now carrying a wide array of Spark Exhaust systems to bolt onto: BMW, Ducati, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Honda, KTM and Yamaha motorcycles. From a shiny new Classic Dual Slip-On for the Ducati Scrambler to a ¾ system for Yamaha’s breath taking R1, that includes a collector and Titanium Spark “Force” Silencer.

MOTO-D is a distributor of Performance Riding Sportbike Accessories, Parts, and Apparel including the MOTO-D, Bonamici Racing, IRC Components, and Spark Italy Exhaust Technologies brands. Highly involved in the sportbike riding and racing community and backed by enthusiastic customer service. Founded in 2010 with motorcycle dealer accounts throughout North America, their showroom and distribution space is in Mahopac, NY. For more information about Spark Exhaust and other quality brands of motorcycle parts, please visit www.motodracing.com , call (845) 621-7177, or visit them on Facebook @motodracing , YouTube @motodracing or Instagram @motodracing

Spark Exhaust Systems Photo Gallery