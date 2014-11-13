UMC Exclusive: Valentino Rossi’s Ducati GP11 – Naked

Valentino Rossi’s Ducati GP11 Desmosedici Specs



If you clicked on this link, you’ve already read the Ultimate MotorCycling Magazine’s first-person account of Kaming Ko – the man who bought an authentic Ducati GP11 Desmosedici.

Ko’s GP11 is extra special – it is one that was prepped for nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi. As you will see in the below pictures, the bike was used. Through various talks with people close with the GP11, we assume it was used during Valencia testing in 2011.

So take note – the pictures feature parts that are bruised from crashes, and some that are a bit oxidized – remember, the bike was shipped to America from Ducati HQ in Bologna.

We wanted to provide additional insights into Rossi’s GP11, so we turned to John Ethell of Jett Tuning – a man who knows his motorcycles.

Ethell, who tuned engines for icons such as Miguel Duhamel, Jack Zemke and Nicky Hayden, stepped in, and unclothed Rossi’s GP11 for our photo shoot. In the following pictures, Ethell provides a technical perspective on Rossi’s Desmosedici.

Ethell’s input provides exclusive insights into Ducati MotoGP machinery. To learn more, scroll through the pictures below and read the captions – you’ll have a better understanding of a machine worthy of Valentino Rossi.

Photos by Don Williams