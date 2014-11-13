Brought to you by:

UMC Exclusive: Valentino Rossi’s Ducati GP11 – Naked

Valentino Rossi's Ducati GP11
Kaming Ko’s recent purchase, an ex-Valentino Rossi Ducati GP11

Valentino Rossi’s Ducati GP11 Desmosedici Specs

If you clicked on this link, you’ve already read the Ultimate MotorCycling Magazine’s first-person account of Kaming Ko – the man who bought an authentic Ducati GP11 Desmosedici.

Ko’s GP11 is extra special – it is one that was prepped for nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi. As you will see in the below pictures, the bike was used. Through various talks with people close with the GP11, we assume it was used during Valencia testing in 2011.

So take note – the pictures feature parts that are bruised from crashes, and some that are a bit oxidized – remember, the bike was shipped to America from Ducati HQ in Bologna.

We wanted to provide additional insights into Rossi’s GP11, so we turned to John Ethell of Jett Tuning – a man who knows his motorcycles.

Ethell, who tuned engines for icons such as Miguel Duhamel, Jack Zemke and Nicky Hayden, stepped in, and unclothed Rossi’s GP11 for our photo shoot. In the following pictures, Ethell provides a technical perspective on Rossi’s Desmosedici.

Ethell’s input provides exclusive insights into Ducati MotoGP machinery. To learn more, scroll through the pictures below and read the captions – you’ll have a better understanding of a machine worthy of Valentino Rossi.

Photos by Don Williams

A back look at Valentino Rossi's Ducati GP11
The rear of the Ducati GP11. Notice the ceramic insert to keep rocks out of the exhaust in case of a crash.

 

Valentino Rossi's Ducati GP11 bodywork
The GP11’s bodywork; all carbon fiber.

 

Valentino Rossi's Ducati GP11 unclothed
Valentino Rossi’s Ducati GP11, naked.

 

Ducati GP11 Exhaust
The GP11’s hand made exhaust. The rear features a ceramic insert to keep gravel out in case of a crash.

 

 

Valentino Rossi's Ducati GP11 right side engine
Here’s the GP11’s cassette-style transmission, along with the hydraulic clutch featuring a pressure sensor and a small magneto.

 

Valentino Rossi's Ducati GP11 pressure sensors
The GP11’s pressure sensors and air tank for the Desmosedici’s pneumatic valves.

 

Valentino Rossi's GP11's magnetto
The cassette transmission and small magneto on the GP11

 

Valentino Rossi's GP11's throttle bodies.
Inside the GP11’s carbon-fiber airbox are bellows that adjust up and down by the servo motor. The blue lines are Dry Break hookups for the fuel lines.

 

Valentino Rossi's Ducati GP11 throttle bodies
A look inside the airbox of the GP11

 

Valentino Rossi's GP11's ECU
Here’s the GP11’s Magnetti Marelli ECU. The white riding is the map name, #4 likely the iteration of this map. Above the sticker with the red 2E is a bank-angle sensor

 

Valentino Rossi's Dry Brake hook up.
A close up of the GP11’s Dry Break (red). This allows the team to quickly unplug the brakes without the need to bleed.

 

Ducati GP11 left side
Here’s the GP11’s left side. The blue piece is the beacon for a lap timer.

 

Ducati GP11 chin spoiler
Looking down at the Ducati GP11’s chin spoiler (with no fairing). The gray piece is woven carbon kevlar, which keeps it flexible. This directs air into radiator, and never on the rider, regardless of what position the bike is in.

 

Ducati GP11 throttle body
A look inside the GP11’s air box reveals a beautifully machined fuel pressure regulator, and the fuel rails.

 

Ducati GP11 Dry Brakes
Here are the GP11’s Dry Break lines for the fuel. This allow for quick disconnect of the fuel lines.

 

Valentino Rossi's GP11 left controls
The GP11’s left controls. The top turning button is for brake-lever adjustment, allowing Rossi to adjust the lever as brakes wear out. The button is to select between the three maps available on this GP11. In front another button exists, which is used for speed limit on pit lane.

 

Valentino Rossi's Ducati GP11 right controls
The right controls of the GP11, including the kill switch.

 

Ducati GP11 Dorna GP Data Box
Here’s the Dorna GP Data Box, which transmits RPMS, braking and speeds to Dorna for analyzing. This is also how TV viewers get the on-screen shots of real-time elements like RPMs and lean angle .

 

Ducati GP11 Clutch
A closeup of the Ducati GP11’s Dry Clutch

 

Ducati GP11 sensors
A closeup of the GP11’s various sensors and rectifier. Below this is a carbon-fiber crankcase breather can.

 

Ducati GP11 carbon fiber intake
The GP11’s carbon-fiber intake. Also noticing the Ohlins steering damper with stroke control

 

Ducati GP11 Rear Shock
The GP11’s rear shock. Notice the way the exhaust is built around the shock.

 

Ducati GP11 rear brake/right rearset
The GP11’s right rearset. The brake lever is ground from a crash. The inline Brembo brake setup also features a rear brake pressure sensor for optimal braking.

 

Ducati GP11 front cylinder head
Here’s a closeup of the front cylinder head and radiator. Notice the gray heat wrap around wires – needed for a machine well over 200 horsepower. Also in the picture are Lambda sensors on the exhaust.

 

Ducati GP11 front brakes
The Ducati GP11 uses carbon brake discs and Brembo calipers. The wiring is a speed sensor that is part of the GP11’s traction control.

 

Ducati GP11 Dry Clutch
Another look  at the Dry Clutch used on the GP11

 

Ducati GP11 front under fairing
A look at the GP11’s front end – a sea of electronics. Notice the Dorna antenna, along with the fresh air intakes for the throttle bodies and the coolant overflow.

 

Ducati GP11 air intake to cool shock
Here’s an air intake on the bodywork to cool the rear shock.

 

Inside body work of Ducati GP11
Here’s a look at the inner carbon fiber bodywork on the Ducati GP11. “RDP” means this was used once by Randy de Puniet. Notice the weight and other data.

 

Ducati GP11 Fork Tube
Here’s the top of the fork on the GP11, scratched from use.

 

Dash of a Ducati GP11
Here’s the GP11’s dash. The EC stands for Electric Clutch, which has not been used since 2005, but remains on later dashes (defunct button). Gear is used for starting purposes, and AS is an Antispin – also used for starting. Also notice the black piece near the windscreen – this is the top of the Antenna for the Dorna GP Box, which allows Dorna to exploit RPMs, braking, etc., as observed on TV.

 

Ducati GP11 Clutch
Another look at the Ducati GP11’s Dry Clutch

 

Valentino Rossi's Ducati GP11 Lap Timer Beacon
Another look at the GP11’s lap-timer beacon

 

Valentino Rossi's Ducati GP11 - the Cockpit
The cockpit of Valentino Rossi’s Ducati GP11
  • Jean-Marie HERHARD

    Dear Ron, these photos from Rossi Ducati are impressive ! There are just a few mistakes…
    There is no “pneumatic valves system” on Ducati as they use the “Desmodromique” system, the small aluminium thank on left side of the bike is the water tank for cooler system (not air tank)
    The small plastic tank on the right side of that bike is for fuel overflow (not coolant) About the dashboard, “EC” means economic mode, rider use this mode for sighting lap as the idea is to use less fuel possible during these laps. “Gear” is for the shifter system of the gear box, in case of problems with it, rider can disengaged the shifter system.
    Best regards
    Jean-Marie HERHARD