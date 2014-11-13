UMC Exclusive: Valentino Rossi’s Ducati GP11 – Naked

Kaming Ko’s recent purchase, an ex-Valentino Rossi Ducati GP11
Valentino Rossi’s Ducati GP11 Desmosedici Specs
If you clicked on this link, you’ve already read the Ultimate MotorCycling Magazine’s first-person account of
Kaming Ko – the man who bought an authentic Ducati GP11 Desmosedici.
Ko’s GP11 is extra special – it is one that was prepped for nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi. As you will see in the below pictures, the bike was used. Through various talks with people close with the GP11, we assume it was used during Valencia testing in 2011.
So take note – the pictures feature parts that are bruised from crashes, and some that are a bit oxidized – remember, the bike was shipped to America from Ducati HQ in Bologna.
We wanted to provide additional insights into Rossi’s GP11, so we turned to John Ethell of
Jett Tuning – a man who knows his motorcycles.
Ethell, who tuned engines for icons such as Miguel Duhamel, Jack Zemke and Nicky Hayden, stepped in, and unclothed Rossi’s GP11 for our photo shoot. In the following pictures, Ethell provides a technical perspective on Rossi’s Desmosedici.
Ethell’s input provides exclusive insights into Ducati MotoGP machinery. To learn more, scroll through the pictures below and read the captions – you’ll have a better understanding of a machine worthy of Valentino Rossi.
Photos by Don Williams
The rear of the Ducati GP11. Notice the ceramic insert to keep rocks out of the exhaust in case of a crash.
The GP11’s bodywork; all carbon fiber.
Valentino Rossi’s Ducati GP11, naked.
The GP11’s hand made exhaust. The rear features a ceramic insert to keep gravel out in case of a crash.
Here’s the GP11’s cassette-style transmission, along with the hydraulic clutch featuring a pressure sensor and a small magneto.
The GP11’s pressure sensors and air tank for the Desmosedici’s pneumatic valves.
The cassette transmission and small magneto on the GP11
Inside the GP11’s carbon-fiber airbox are bellows that adjust up and down by the servo motor. The blue lines are Dry Break hookups for the fuel lines.
A look inside the airbox of the GP11
Here’s the GP11’s Magnetti Marelli ECU. The white riding is the map name, #4 likely the iteration of this map. Above the sticker with the red 2E is a bank-angle sensor
A close up of the GP11’s Dry Break (red). This allows the team to quickly unplug the brakes without the need to bleed.
Here’s the GP11’s left side. The blue piece is the beacon for a lap timer.
Looking down at the Ducati GP11’s chin spoiler (with no fairing). The gray piece is woven carbon kevlar, which keeps it flexible. This directs air into radiator, and never on the rider, regardless of what position the bike is in.
A look inside the GP11’s air box reveals a beautifully machined fuel pressure regulator, and the fuel rails.
Here are the GP11’s Dry Break lines for the fuel. This allow for quick disconnect of the fuel lines.
The GP11’s left controls. The top turning button is for brake-lever adjustment, allowing Rossi to adjust the lever as brakes wear out. The button is to select between the three maps available on this GP11. In front another button exists, which is used for speed limit on pit lane.
The right controls of the GP11, including the kill switch.
Here’s the Dorna GP Data Box, which transmits RPMS, braking and speeds to Dorna for analyzing. This is also how TV viewers get the on-screen shots of real-time elements like RPMs and lean angle .
A closeup of the Ducati GP11’s Dry Clutch
A closeup of the GP11’s various sensors and rectifier. Below this is a carbon-fiber crankcase breather can.
The GP11’s carbon-fiber intake. Also noticing the Ohlins steering damper with stroke control
The GP11’s rear shock. Notice the way the exhaust is built around the shock.
The GP11’s right rearset. The brake lever is ground from a crash. The inline Brembo brake setup also features a rear brake pressure sensor for optimal braking.
Here’s a closeup of the front cylinder head and radiator. Notice the gray heat wrap around wires – needed for a machine well over 200 horsepower. Also in the picture are Lambda sensors on the exhaust.
The Ducati GP11 uses carbon brake discs and Brembo calipers. The wiring is a speed sensor that is part of the GP11’s traction control.
Another look at the Dry Clutch used on the GP11
A look at the GP11’s front end – a sea of electronics. Notice the Dorna antenna, along with the fresh air intakes for the throttle bodies and the coolant overflow.
Here’s an air intake on the bodywork to cool the rear shock.
Here’s a look at the inner carbon fiber bodywork on the Ducati GP11. “RDP” means this was used once by Randy de Puniet. Notice the weight and other data.
Here’s the top of the fork on the GP11, scratched from use.
Here’s the GP11’s dash. The EC stands for Electric Clutch, which has not been used since 2005, but remains on later dashes (defunct button). Gear is used for starting purposes, and AS is an Antispin – also used for starting. Also notice the black piece near the windscreen – this is the top of the Antenna for the Dorna GP Box, which allows Dorna to exploit RPMs, braking, etc., as observed on TV.
Another look at the Ducati GP11’s Dry Clutch
Another look at the GP11’s lap-timer beacon
The cockpit of Valentino Rossi’s Ducati GP11