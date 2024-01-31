2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide First Look [9 Fast Facts]

While the first thing you’ll notice about the 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide is its new batwing fairing, big changes are afoot on the popular big-inch bagger. We will dispense with the chit-chat and get right to them.
- The Street Glide’s V-twin gets 10 more cubes. The base 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide is powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine. This means a 19 horsepower increase to 105 horses at 4600 rpm and 21 more ft-lbs of peak torque at 3250 rpm. It’s still an air-cooled design, with the engine temperature-reducing assistance of an oil cooler behind the front wheel.
- The Milwaukee-Eight 117 has four power modes. Three modes are preset—Sport, Road, and Rain—and there is a personalizable Custom mode.
- Fuel economy is improved. You should get an extra mile out of each gallon in the six-gallon fuel tank, according to Harley-Davidson. That’s always welcomed on a touring bike.
- Rear wheel travel is increased by 43 percent. The meager 2.1 inches of rear wheel travel is lengthened to a full three inches handled by the emulsion shocks. The Showa fork is unchanged, offering 4.6 inches of travel from the Dual Bending Valve assembly.
- ABS is now standard, and there is more braking power. A pair of 320mm rotors have replaced last year’s 300mm discs in the front.
- The fairing that debuted on last year’s CVO Street Glide has trickled down to the standard-issue 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide. You can read all about how the fairing works in our review of the ’23 CVO Street Glide.
- Tucked inside the new fairing is a new infotainment system. The analog displays are gone and replaced by a panoramic 12.3-inch TFT display running Skyline OS on the 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide. The fairing-mounted speakers are powered by a 200-watt amp.
- A new one-piece seat with new padding is designed for long-distance riders. Between the increased rear wheel travel and the new seat, the seat height is raised 0.7 inches to 28.1 inches.
- While the price is up, the annoying Surcharge is gone. The base price of the 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide is $25,999. That’s an increase of $3000 over last year (with the Surcharge applied). However, the 2024 has a considerably larger displacement engine, four ride modes, ABS is standard, the rear wheel travel is significantly increased, and the new fairing and infotainment system—all major upgrades. Buyers choose between two Trims (Chrome and upscale Black) and eight colors.
2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
- Displacement: 117 cubic inches (1923cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.5”
- Maximum power: 105 horsepower @ 4600 rpm
- Maximum torque: 130 ft-lbs @ 3250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.3:1
- Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable emulsion shocks; 3 inches
- Wheels: Cast Aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 18 x 5
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.7 inches
- Seat height: 28.1 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 44 mpg
- Curb weight: 811 pounds
TRIM OPTIONS
- Chrome
- Black (+$1350)
COLORS
- Billiard Gray
- Vivid Black (+$600)
- White Onyx Pearl (+$850)
- Whiskey Fire (+$850)
- Blue Burst (+$850)
- Alpine Green (+$850; Chrome Trim only)
- Atlas Silver Metallic (+$850; Black Trim only)
- Sharkskin Blue (+$850; Black Trim only)
2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Price: $25,999 MSRP
