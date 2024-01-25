2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST First Look [Fast Facts]

The influence of the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers series expands with the sportiest big-inch Harley-Davidson tourer ever. The new 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST expands on the standard Road Glide ST with a bigger engine, enhanced electronics, superior suspension, and more from Custom Vehicle Operations. Let’s run down what you get for an MSRP of $42,999.
- There is only one motorcycle with the new Milwaukee-Eight 121 High Output engine—the 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST. Instead of tapping the VVT powerplant, the CVO RG ST goes hot rod with a V-twin that cranks out 145 ft-lbs of torque at 4000 rpm and ramps up to 127 horsepower 900 rpm later. Those are the highest torque and horsepower numbers for a production Harley-Davidson. The gearing is lower than you’d expect for a bagger, with improved acceleration as the goal.
- The Milwaukee-Eight 121 High Output engine has five preset ride modes, plus customizable modes. The Motor Company signals the seriousness of the CVO Road Glide ST’s sporting intentions with the modes’ names—Track Plus, Track, Sport, Road, and Rain. If you’re unsatisfied with the factory modes, you can program your own.
- Showa provides the suspension, and it is fully adjustable at both ends. You get to set the compression and damping rates for the 47mm inverted fork and emulsion shocks with remote reservoirs. The spring preload can also be adjusted front and rear.
- Brembo handles the braking, which is significantly upgraded in the front. The 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST has 320mm wave-style front discs and radially mounted calipers. ABS is standard.
- The ergonomics are tweaked toward performance. The handlebar has a “moto” bend and is mounted on six-inch risers. The seat is a deep-dish solo design—passengers impede performance.
- Harley-Davidson put some effort into cutting weight, though the curb weight is still north of 800 pounds with the six-gallon fuel tank topped off with high test. Carbon fiber is applied from front to back—front fender, tank console, seat cowl, and muffler end caps (the Screamin’ Eagle muffler shells are titanium). The wave front discs and the wheels are designed to reduce unsprung weight. Additionally, the oil pan is a weight-cutting composite.
- The 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST is still a luxury touring bike. The infotainment system has a foot-diagonal touchscreen run by Skyline OS—analog displays have been banished. If you like to listen to music, the CVO RG ST has a 500-watt amplification system and awkwardly branded Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage II 6.5-inch speakers in the modern frame-mounted fairing introduced on last year’s CVO Road Glide.
- It is not a CVO without premium paint. In this case, you have a choice between Golden White Pearl and Raven Metallic. The motor, air filter, and exhaust get a blacked-out treatment, though you can’t miss the red accents and machined highlights. The graphics are inspired by the Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson Factory race bikes competing in the MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series. There are also graphics saluting 25 years of CVO models.
- The 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST should appear on dealers’ showroom floors within a week. We will be testing the new CVO RG ST on-track next week.
Photography by Buddy Wilinski et al.
2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 121 High Output V-twin
- Displacement: 121 cubic inches (1977cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.625”
- Maximum power: 127 horsepower @ 4900 rpm
- Maximum torque: 145 ft-lbs @ 4000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11.4:1
- Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
- Exhaust: 2-1-2 dual exhaust w/ titanium mufflers and carbon-fiber end caps
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Subframe: Bolted on w/ forged fender supports
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa 1×1 inverted 47mm fork; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa remote-reservoir emulsion shocks; 3 inches
- Wheels: 7-spoke cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 18 x 5
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407T
- Front brakes: 320mm wave-style discs w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm disc w/ Brembo 4-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height: 28.3 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 30 degrees
- Trail: 6.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 44 mpg
- Curb weight: 838 pounds
- Colors: Raven Metallic; Golden White Pearl
2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST Price: $42,999 MSRP
2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST Photo Gallery