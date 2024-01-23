2024 BMW F 800 GS First Look [10 Fast Facts]

BMW’s street-focused midsize adventure motorcycle gets a displacement boost for 2024, along with some new options and colors. The F 700 GS is gone and replaced by the new 2024 BMW F 800 GS. So, let’s dive in.
- The updated parallel-twin engine displaces 895cc. While it is called an 800, the engine is a detuned version of the powerplant used in the 900 series of BMW motorcycles. Compared to the outgoing 700, the new 800 enjoys a 10 horsepower and 6 ft-lb peak boost, and it comes at a lower rpm. Unusually, the 800’s horsepower and torque crests at the same 6750 rpm mark.
- Inside, the newest version of the DOHC twin gets updated. New 86mm forged pistons replace cast 84mm slugs, and the compression ratio is upped to 13.1:1. BMW has offset the crank journals 90 degrees, and the firing interval is a V-twin-mimicking 270 and 450 degrees. Burnt gases flow through a stainless-steel exhaust system. To accommodate world travelers, the engine management system has knock control to prevent damage to the 2024 BMW F 800 GS’s motor when using lower-octane fuel.
- The clutch now has shift and assist functions. The six-speed transmission can be outfitted with BMW Motorrad’s Gear Shift Assist Pro accessory kit.
- There are two power modes—Road and Rain—and defeatable traction control is standard. Dynamic and Enduro modes are optional with the Riding Modes Pro package, which also includes electronically adjustable engine compression braking.
- A semi-active shock is optional, and it works with the Riding Modes Pro Package. There is no upgrade path for the non-adjustable 41mm fork. If you’re willing to forgo the semi-active shock, you can get the Low Suspension option, which drops the seat height 2.2 inches. The standard shock has progressive damping, with adjustability for rebound damping and spring preload.
- The electronics package of the 2024 BMW F 800 GS is controlled via a new 6.5-inch TFT dash. The multicontroller wheel on the left handlebar and switchgear allow the rider to work through the menus. You can use Bluetooth to pair your smartphone to the dash and enjoy limited features (music and phone calls) without an app, or use the BMW Motorrad Connected app for enhanced functionality, including turn-by-turn navigation. Related options include Intelligent Emergency Call (in case of an accident) and keyless operation. You can power devices via the standard USB port and 12-volt socket.
- The shift, brake, and clutch levers are all adjustable. Hand protection and heated grips are also standard equipment.
- The 2024 BMW F 800 GS can be had with a Premium Package. Here’s what you get for $1795:
- Centerstand
- Cruise Control
- Dynamic ESA or Low Suspension
- Gear Shift Assist Pro
- GPS Prep
- Intelligent Emergency Call
- Keyless Ride
- Luggage Carrier with case holders
- M Endurance chain
- Ride Modes Pro
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- There are three color choices for the F 800 GS. Light White is standard, with GS-branding accents. Moving up to Style Sport gets you Racing Blue with a clear windscreen and contrasting Light White touches. Going with Style Triple Black means Black Strome Metallic with Mineral Grey Matte Metallic and a black-grey seat.
- BMW expects to have the 2024 BMW F 800 GS in dealerships in the Spring. The base price is $10,495, putting it in direct competition with the Honda Transalp 750, Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 800, Triumph Tiger Sport 660, and Yamaha Ténéré 700.
2024 BMW F 800 GS Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 895cc
- Bore x stroke: 86 x 77mm
- Maximum power: 87 horsepower @ 6750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 67 ft-lbs @ 6750 rpm
- Top speed: 118 mph
- Compression ratio: 13.1:1
- Valve train: DOHC; 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slip functions
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 6.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 6.7 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 2.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
- Front brakes: 305mm discs w/ 2-piston floating calipers
- Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS Pro
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 61.3 inches
- Rake: 27 degrees
- Trail: 4.2 inches
- Seat height: 32.1
- Fuel capacity: 4.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 500 pounds
- Colors: Light White; Style Sport w/ Racing Blue; Style Triple Blac w/ Black Storm Metallic
2024 BMW F 800 GS Price: $10,495 MSRP