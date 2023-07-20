Biker Down First Aid Training Arrives in North America

Canadian motorcyclists will soon have access to free life-saving training in the form of the Biker Down Motorcyclist First Aid Certificate powered by the Canadian Red Cross.

“Motorcycling remains very popular for nearly 1 million Canadians, both as a passion and as a mode of transportation,” according to Biker Down President Steve Reed. “During the pandemic, there was a dramatic increase in the sales volume of motorcycles. Unfortunately, there has also been an increase in the number of rider injuries and fatalities. Biker Down’s mission is to train and empower bikers to help reduce motorcyclist fatalities by 30 percent, not only saving lives but also eliminating the associated costs of a road traffic fatality.”

The Biker Down Motorcyclist First Aid Certificate consists of three key training modules taught in a three-hour session:

Module 1 teaches a rider how to manage an accident scene safely and effectively.

Module 2 is exclusive first aid training for Biker Down students, provided by Canadian Red Cross First Aid Trainers. It will include learning proper helmet removal techniques.

Module 3 delivers some proactive conspicuity strategies focusing on the science behind why motorcyclists are often not seen by other road users.

Senior Director of Prevention and Safety at the Canadian Red Cross Carolyn Tees is enthusiastic about the new initiative, saying, “We are excited about the partnership with Biker Down and to provide this important education and training opportunity to all Canadians, and specifically the motorcycle community. The Canadian Red Cross wants to equip first aiders with the skills and confidence to be able to help someone involved in a motorcycle incident and decrease the number of injuries and deaths.”

“Partnering with the Canadian Red Cross on our first-aid module takes our training program to the next level,” Reed continued. “World-class first aid is key to the mission of Biker Down, which is empowering a motorcyclist to be able to save another biker’s life. The Canadian Red Cross team nailed it, and we cannot wait to launch across Canada!”

“It’s a sad reality that too many motorcyclists are injured or killed on Alberta roads and highways,” Alberta Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen notes. “Biker Down’s 30 percent reduction goal will save 72 lives, and the government of Alberta is proud to promote it. By looking out for each other and following Alberta’s traffic safety rules, we can all play a role in ensuring our roads are safer for everyone.”

Biker Down was founded in Great Britain and is administered there by the National Firefighter Chiefs Council. After several years of development, Biker Down North America was conceived so Canadian (and soon United States) motorcyclists can attend these free life-saving training sessions nationwide at their local powersports dealer or accessories provider. To register for training, learn how to support Biker Down, or donate to the Canadian Red Cross, you can visit the Biker Down North America website. Note that the British-based Biker Down is not affiliated with the BikerDown 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Colorado.