2023 Honda CRF300L Rally Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Prices, Photos]

The 2023 Honda CRF300L Rally takes the CRF300L dual-sport motorcycle and gives it a rally treatment—both visually and functionally. To make the CRF300L more serious off-road, the CRF300L Rally gets a fuel tank that holds an additional 1.3 gallons, giving the Rally a range increase of over 50 percent. Compared to the standard CRF300L, the Rally also has slightly more ground clearance, a seat that’s a few tenths of an inch higher, a $750 price hike, and it weighs an additional 27 pounds, primarily due to the rally fairing.
The Honda 286cc DOHC liquid-cooled motor powers the 2023 Honda CF300L, and it has an enviable reputation for durability while not requiring much maintenance.
The fixed damping suspension delivers 10.2 inches of wheel travel at both ends to the delight of off-road users. IRC Trails tires work well on the street, but aren’t our favorite for the dirt. Fortunately, the 21-/18-inch wheelset allows for dozens of tire choices.
Even if you aren’t interested in going off-road, the Rally is a tempting urban exploration vehicle, as we discovered when testing the CRF300L Rally. As long as the 35.2-inch seat height doesn’t scare you off, the Rally can handle anything urban America can throw at it with the long travel suspension. Plus, the tall seat height allows the rider to see over four-wheel vehicles more easily, and you will also be more visible. Street-oriented 2023 Honda CRF300L Rally owners will want to spend another $300 to get the optional ABS.
2023 Honda CRF300L Rally Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder canted forward 25 degrees
- Displacement: 286cc
- Bore and stroke: 76 x 63mm
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slip functions
- Final drive: 520 O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm fork; 10.2 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 10.2 inches
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21; IRC Trails GP-21F
- Rear tire: 120/80 x 18; IRC Trails GP-22R
- Front brake: 256mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($300)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.2 inches
- Rake: 27.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 35.2 inches
- Ground clearance: 11.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
- Color: Red
- Curb weight: 333 pounds
2023 Honda CRF300L Rally Price: $6149 MSRP