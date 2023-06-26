2023 Honda CRF300L Rally Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Prices, Photos]

The 2023 Honda CRF300L Rally takes the CRF300L dual-sport motorcycle and gives it a rally treatment—both visually and functionally. To make the CRF300L more serious off-road, the CRF300L Rally gets a fuel tank that holds an additional 1.3 gallons, giving the Rally a range increase of over 50 percent. Compared to the standard CRF300L, the Rally also has slightly more ground clearance, a seat that’s a few tenths of an inch higher, a $750 price hike, and it weighs an additional 27 pounds, primarily due to the rally fairing.

The Honda 286cc DOHC liquid-cooled motor powers the 2023 Honda CF300L, and it has an enviable reputation for durability while not requiring much maintenance.

The fixed damping suspension delivers 10.2 inches of wheel travel at both ends to the delight of off-road users. IRC Trails tires work well on the street, but aren’t our favorite for the dirt. Fortunately, the 21-/18-inch wheelset allows for dozens of tire choices.

Even if you aren’t interested in going off-road, the Rally is a tempting urban exploration vehicle, as we discovered when testing the CRF300L Rally. As long as the 35.2-inch seat height doesn’t scare you off, the Rally can handle anything urban America can throw at it with the long travel suspension. Plus, the tall seat height allows the rider to see over four-wheel vehicles more easily, and you will also be more visible. Street-oriented 2023 Honda CRF300L Rally owners will want to spend another $300 to get the optional ABS.

2023 Honda CRF300L Rally Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder canted forward 25 degrees

Displacement: 286cc

Bore and stroke: 76 x 63mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slip functions

Final drive: 520 O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm fork; 10.2 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 10.2 inches

Front tire: 80/100 x 21; IRC Trails GP-21F

Rear tire: 120/80 x 18; IRC Trails GP-22R

Front brake: 256mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.2 inches

Rake: 27.5 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 35.2 inches

Ground clearance: 11.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

Color: Red

Curb weight: 333 pounds

2023 Honda CRF300L Rally Price: $6149 MSRP

