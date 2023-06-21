2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 First Look [with RM Army Kit]

2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 First Look with RM Army Edition kit
2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 with RM Army Edition kit.

The rider-friendly Suzuki RM-Z450 that serves as a basis for Ken Roczen’s supercross and motocross racebikes is back. Although the 2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 is unchanged from last year, there is still a reason to be an early adopter.

2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 First Look: Price and MSRP
2024 Suzuki RM-Z450.

If you buy the 2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 before September 30, 2023, you get the RM Army Edition kit. This highlight of the RM Army Edition kit is a full Pro Circuit exhaust system. It starts with a stainless-steel header and concludes with a muffler with a titanium shell and carbon fiber end cap. In addition to RM Army Edition graphics on the muffler and end cap, early buyers also get a Throttle Syndicate RM Army Edition decal set.

2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 First Look: For Sale and Specs
2024 Suzuki RM-Z450.

The friendly kickstart motor is back, along with the ability to tune the fuel injection and ignition timing via the included Suzuki MX-Tuner 2.0 coupler system and your smartphone. Bridgestone Battlecross X30 tires put the power to the ground, with some electronic help from traction control and a holeshot assist.

The list price of the 2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 is an approachable $9199, which includes the RM Army Edition kit when buying before September 30. Be sure to check out our review of last year’s RM-Z450. 

2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 4-stroke single
  • Displacement: 449cc
  • Bore x stroke: 96.0 × 62.1mm
  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
  • Lubrication: Semi-dry sump
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm throttle body and dual injectors
  • Starting: Kick
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multiplate
  • Final drive: D.I.D 520 chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Aluminum twin-beam
  • Handlebar: Renthal
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted fork; 12.2 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa BFRC shock; 11.8 inches
  • Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar
  • Tires: Bridgestone Battlecross X30
  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21
  • Rear tire: 110/90 x 19
  • Front brake: 270mm disc
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
  • Rake: 28.5 degrees
  • Trail: 4.9 inches
  • Seat height: 37.8 inches
  • Ground clearance: 13.0 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 1.7 gallons
  • Wet weight 247 pounds
  • Colors: Champion Yellow No. 2

2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 Price: $9199 MSRP

 

 

