2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 First Look [with RM Army Kit]

The rider-friendly Suzuki RM-Z450 that serves as a basis for Ken Roczen’s supercross and motocross racebikes is back. Although the 2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 is unchanged from last year, there is still a reason to be an early adopter.
If you buy the 2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 before September 30, 2023, you get the RM Army Edition kit. This highlight of the RM Army Edition kit is a full Pro Circuit exhaust system. It starts with a stainless-steel header and concludes with a muffler with a titanium shell and carbon fiber end cap. In addition to RM Army Edition graphics on the muffler and end cap, early buyers also get a Throttle Syndicate RM Army Edition decal set.
The friendly kickstart motor is back, along with the ability to tune the fuel injection and ignition timing via the included Suzuki MX-Tuner 2.0 coupler system and your smartphone. Bridgestone Battlecross X30 tires put the power to the ground, with some electronic help from traction control and a holeshot assist.
The list price of the 2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 is an approachable $9199, which includes the RM Army Edition kit when buying before September 30. Be sure to check out our review of last year’s RM-Z450.
2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 4-stroke single
- Displacement: 449cc
- Bore x stroke: 96.0 × 62.1mm
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Lubrication: Semi-dry sump
- Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm throttle body and dual injectors
- Starting: Kick
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Final drive: D.I.D 520 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum twin-beam
- Handlebar: Renthal
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa BFRC shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlecross X30
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/90 x 19
- Front brake: 270mm disc
- Rear brake: 240mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
- Rake: 28.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.9 inches
- Seat height: 37.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.0 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.7 gallons
- Wet weight 247 pounds
- Colors: Champion Yellow No. 2
2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 Price: $9199 MSRP