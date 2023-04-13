2023 Indian Pursuit Elite First Look [8 Premium Fast Facts]

For the first time, the Indian Pursuit gets the Elite treatment by the factory at Spirit Lake, Iowa. Not just a fancy paint job applied to the standard Pursuit, the 2023 Indian Pursuit Elite also enjoys technical upgrades.
- The 2023 Indian Pursuit Elite has an IMU that informs the electronic aids. The IMU and Indian’s Smart Lean Technology make the ABS, traction control torque output, and LED headlight cornering-aware.
- The Fox shock is electronically adjustable. Although the 43mm inverted fork remains adjustment-free, the spring preload on the Fox shock is electronically adjustable.
- Cold-weather riders and passengers on the big-inch touring motorcycle will like the heated seats. The heat in each seat is independently adjustable.
- For riding after dark, the switchgear is backlit.
- A seven-inch touchscreen TFT presents the rider with a broad array of features. In addition to GPS, there is Apple CarPlay, turn-by-turn navigation, and Bluetooth connectivity to smartphones. The TFT is also the interface for the 16-speaker sound system, which includes a nine-band equalizer. A year’s subscription to Indian’s Ride Command+ software is included.
- The weatherproof trunk and saddleback can be locked remotely. If you prefer a low-rise trunk, a color-matched option is available.
- It wouldn’t be an Elite without an exceptional paint job. It’s a two-tone affair, combining Super Graphite Metallic and Black Metallic with Shadow Bronze Chrome accents. There is also matching Elite badging.
- There will be 150 examples of the 2023 Indian Pursuit Elite on offer worldwide. Reflecting the motorcycle’s exclusivity and features, the newest Elite’s MSRP is $39,999.
2023 Indian Pursuit Elite Specs
ENGINE
- Type: PowerPlus 60-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 108ci (1768cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.252” x 3.799” (108 x 96.5mm)
- Maximum power: 122 horsepower @ 5500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 128 ft-lbs @ 3800 rpm
- Redline: 6500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 52mm dual-bore throttle bodies
- Cooling: Liquid
- Lubrication: Semi-dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ overdrive
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist function
- Primary drive: Gear
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Cast aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload electronically adjustable Fox shock; 4.5 inches
- Wheels: Five-spoke precision-cut aluminum
- Front: 19 x 3.5
- Rear: 16 x 5.0
- Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec
- Front: 130/50 x 19
- Rear: 180/60 x 16
- Front brakes: 320mm semi-floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 298mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Cornering aware
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 65.7 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 5.9 inches
- Seat height: 26.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- Curb weight: 921 pounds
- Color: Super Graphite Metallic over Black Metallic
2023 Indian Pursuit Elite Price: $39,999 MSRP