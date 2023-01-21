2023 San Diego Supercross Results, Coverage, and Standings

Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb reprised their one-two finish at the Anaheim 1 opener with a repeat performance at the all-new Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Adam Cianciarulo led early before being passed by Cooper Webb on lap 4. A lap later, Tomac passed Webb, never to be seen again. Webb did close near the checkered flag when Tomac was balked by lappers, though the result was never in doubt. Tomac leaves round 2 with a six-point lead over Web in the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series.Justin Barcia held off Ken Roczen for nearly the entire 25-lap race to take the final podium position. Roczen briefly passed Barcia midway, but could not make the pass stick. Barcia started the race in P6, though he quickly passed Roczen for P5. Barcia got by a fading Adam Cianciarulo on lap 7 to move into P4, with Roczen slotting into P5 a lap later.
An unforced error by Jason Anderson on lap 15 allowed Barcia and Roczen to move into their final finishing positions. Anderson dropped back to P9 before rebounding to P7 by the end of the race.Chase Sexton, who fell from P5 to P9 on the second lap, worked his way back up to P5, giving him a front-row seat for the Barcia/Roczen battle. However, Sexton never engaged with the two riders directly ahead of him. Sexton’s P5 was enough to keep him in P3 in the standings, seven points behind Webb and two points ahead of Roczen. Dylan Ferrandis holds down P5 in the standings after a P6 finish at Snapdragon Stadium.After qualifying fastest and winning his Heat race, Malcolm Stewart crashed twice in the Main Event, finishing in P15.The series resumes next week with a Triple Crown race at Anaheim II. Check out our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule to make sure you catch it all.Photography by Will Embree/SMX Pictures
2023 San Diego Supercross Results, Snapdragon Stadium
Eli Tomac, Yamaha
Cooper Webb, KTM
Justin Barcia, GasGas
Ken Roczen, Suzuki
Chase Sexton, Honda
Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
Aaron Plessinger, KTM
Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki
Christian Craig, Husqvarna
Colt Nichols, Honda
Justin Hill, KTM
Dean Wilson, Honda
Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
Shane McElrath, Suzuki
Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki
Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki
Justin Starling, GasGas
Alex Ray, Yamaha
John Short, Kawasaki
2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 2 of 17 rounds)
Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 52 points (2 wins, 2 podiums, 2 top fives)
New 120th Anniversary H-Ds + Andrew Hewkin, Artist and philanthropist
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, the weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
The new 120th Anniversary Harleys have been announced today, and in this week’s first segment Editor Don Williams takes us through the exciting updates to four models. The hero is probably the latest RoadGlide CVO with its spectacular 120th livery and badging.
In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with celebrated artist and philanthropist, Andrew Hewkin.
Andrew chats about his life of unusual coincidences which have taken him on an unexpected and entertaining journey. Traveling through more than one hundred countries, Andrew captured the flavor and essence of the world. He takes us through a few of his hair-raising stories of travel and intrigue that he has expressed visually through over fifty years of his art.
He is a regular contributor to Childline Rocks in his capacity as Cultural Attaché for the Sons of Royalty annual motorcycle ride, and paintings of Cuba, Marrakech, Mexico, and most recently Kerala in Southern India, have been auctioned off for the charity. His work has also contributed to ‘The Princes Trust’, ‘Heart on my Sleeve’, ‘Fight for Sight’, ‘Cancer Trusts’ and many others.
Andrew is a supremely talented, kind, and fascinating man.
So, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!
Andrew’s biography “Before the Paint Dries…” is available on his website AndrewHewkin.com