2023 San Diego Supercross Results, Coverage, and Standings

By
Don Williams
-

Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb reprised their one-two finish at the Anaheim 1 opener with a repeat performance at the all-new Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Adam Cianciarulo led early before being passed by Cooper Webb on lap 4. A lap later, Tomac passed Webb, never to be seen again. Webb did close near the checkered flag when Tomac was balked by lappers, though the result was never in doubt. Tomac leaves round 2 with a six-point lead over Web in the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series.

2023 San Diego Supercross Results: Webb and Tomac
Eli Tomac (#1) leads Cooper Webb.

Justin Barcia held off Ken Roczen for nearly the entire 25-lap race to take the final podium position. Roczen briefly passed Barcia midway, but could not make the pass stick. Barcia started the race in P6, though he quickly passed Roczen for P5. Barcia got by a fading Adam Cianciarulo on lap 7 to move into P4, with Roczen slotting into P5 a lap later.

2023 San Diego Supercross Results: Justin Barcia
Justin Barcia

An unforced error by Jason Anderson on lap 15 allowed Barcia and Roczen to move into their final finishing positions. Anderson dropped back to P9 before rebounding to P7 by the end of the race.

2023 San Diego Supercross Results: Ken Roczen
Ken Rozcen

Chase Sexton, who fell from P5 to P9 on the second lap, worked his way back up to P5, giving him a front-row seat for the Barcia/Roczen battle. However, Sexton never engaged with the two riders directly ahead of him. Sexton’s P5 was enough to keep him in P3 in the standings, seven points behind Webb and two points ahead of Roczen. Dylan Ferrandis holds down P5 in the standings after a P6 finish at Snapdragon Stadium.

Chase Sexton

After qualifying fastest and winning his Heat race, Malcolm Stewart crashed twice in the Main Event, finishing in P15.

The series resumes next week with a Triple Crown race at Anaheim II. Check out our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule to make sure you catch it all.

Photography by Will Embree/SMX Pictures

 2023 San Diego Supercross Results, Snapdragon Stadium

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

  2. Cooper Webb, KTM

  3. Justin Barcia, GasGas

  4. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

  5. Chase Sexton, Honda

  6. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha

  7. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

  8. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki

  9. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

  10. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki

  11. Christian Craig, Husqvarna

  12. Colt Nichols, Honda

  13. Justin Hill, KTM

  14. Dean Wilson, Honda

  15. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

  16. Shane McElrath, Suzuki

  17. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki

  18. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki

  19. Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki

  20. Justin Starling, GasGas

  21. Alex Ray, Yamaha

  22. John Short, Kawasaki 

2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 2 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 52 points (2 wins, 2 podiums, 2 top fives)

  2. Cooper Webb, KTM, 46 (2P, 2 T5)

  3. Chase Sexton, Honda, 39 (1P, 2 T5)

  4. Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 37 (2 T5)

  5. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 36 (1 T5)

  6. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 33 (1P, 1 T5)

  7. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 32

  8. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 29

  9. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 29

  10. Colt Nichols, Honda, 28

  11. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 26

  12. Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 22

  13. Justin Hill, KTM, 18

  14. Dean Wilson, Honda, 18

  15. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15

  16. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11

  17. Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 7

  18. Justin Starling, GasGas, 7

  19. Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 6

  20. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 6

  21. Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 6

  22. Josh Hill, KTM, 5

  23. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki, 5

  24. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 3

  25. Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2

  26. John Short, Kawasaki, 2

2023 San Diego Supercross Photo Gallery

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR