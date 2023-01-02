2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Lineup First Look [3 Models]

The trio of Harley-Davidson Street Glide models return for 2023 with some new color and finish combinations. In addition to the standard Street Glide, there is also the stylish Street Glide Special and sporting Street Glide ST. MSRPs range from $21,999 for the standard Street Glide in Vivid Black with a Chrome Finish to $30,799 for the Street Glide ST in White Sand Pearl.The price does not include a $1000 “Surcharge” that Harley-Davidson
tacked on to models last year due to rising production costs. ABS is stock on the Special and ST, but a $950 option on the standard version. The Reflex Defensive Rider System is optional on all three models, at a price of $1100.2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide
This basic version is the least expensive route into the 2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide lineup and features a Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor. Vivid Black can be had for $21,999, with the Atlas Silver Metallic and Redline Red versions carrying a $22,759 price tag.2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
The Street Glide Special ups the ante with a Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant, an upgraded sound system, and a TFT dash. If you can’t find something you like among the nine paint-and-finish options, we don’t know what to tell you.
- Vivid Black w/ Chrome Finish: $27,999 MSRP
- Vivid Black w/ Black Finish: $28,999
- Baja Orange w/ Chrome Finish: $28,749
- Gray Haze w/ Chrome Finish: $28,749
- Atlas Silver Metallic w/ Black Finish: $29,749
- Prospect Gold w/ Black Finish: $29,749
- Bright Billiard Blue/Billiard Gray w/ Chrome Finish: $29,499
- Bright Billiard Blue/Billiard Gray w/ Black Finish: $30,499
- Industrial Yellow/Vivid Black w/ Black Finish: $30,499
Check out our test of the Street Glide Special
.2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST
The line-topping Street Glide ST gets the Milwaukee-Eight 117 motor, and the solo seat is 0.6 inches higher off the ground. Vivid Black is priced at $29,999, with White Sand Pearl demanding $30,749.Don’t miss our review of the Street Glide ST
from last year.
2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Lineup Photo Gallery
2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide
2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST