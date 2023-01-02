2023 Harley-Davidson Cruiser Lineup First Look [7 Softails]

Harley-Davidson
is giving us a first look at unchanged models in its cruiser lineup. In this debut, there are seven different models—Fat Bob 114, Fat Boy 114, Heritage Classic, Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, Softail Standard, and Street Bob 114. Check out all the colors and prices. The Surcharge continues, and it’s $750 for each model. ABS is a $950 option on all models, except for the Low Rider ST (it’s standard). We’ll link you to our reviews of each model for specs and a ride test, and don’t miss our Gallery of all the colors.2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114
The 2023 Fat Bob has three different color options—Vivid Black ($18,899 MSRP), Redline Red ($19,422), and Gray Haze ($19,422). We test the Fat Bob 114.2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114
You get three choices of Fat Boy colors for 2023—Vivid Black ($20,199 MSRP), Bright Billiard Blue ($20,724), and Gray Haze/Silver Fortune ($21,049). Check out our review of the Fat Boy 114
.2023 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic
The paint crew at Harley-Davidson has come up with six color options for the 2023 Heritage Classic—Vivid Black with Chrome Finish ($21,199 MSRP), Vivid Black with Black Finish ($22,099), Atlas Silver Metallic with Chrome Finish ($22,049), Prospect Gold with Black Finish ($22,624), Bright Billiard Blue/Billiard Gray with Chrome Finish ($22,049), and Bright Billiard Blue/Billiard Gray with Black Finish ($22,949). Don’t miss our bagger comparison with the Heritage Classic
.2023 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S
Two color choices await Low Rider S buyers in 2023—Vivid Black ($18,199 MSRP) and White Sand Pearl ($18,724). We have tested the latest version of the Low Rider S
. 2023 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST
Like the S, the Low Rider ST will be available in Vivid Black ($22,199 MSRP) and White Sand Pearl ($22,899). Editor Don Wiliams took the El Diablo version of the Low Rider ST on an epic ride
. 2023 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard
The latest Softail Standard comes in one color—Vivid Black—and has an MSRP of $13,399. We have a review of the Softail Standard
for you.2023 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114
There are three colors to choose from for the Street Bob 114—Vivid Black ($16,599 MSRP), Redline Red ($17,124), and Industrial Yellow ($17,124). Here is our test ride of the Street Bob 114
.
2023 Harley-Davidson Cruiser Lineup First Look Photo Gallery
2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114
2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114
2023 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic
2023 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S
2023 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST
2023 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard
2023 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114