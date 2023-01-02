2023 Harley-Davidson Cruiser Lineup First Look [7 Softails]

By
Staff
-
2023 Street Bob

Harley-Davidson is giving us a first look at unchanged models in its cruiser lineup. In this debut, there are seven different models—Fat Bob 114, Fat Boy 114, Heritage Classic, Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, Softail Standard, and Street Bob 114. Check out all the colors and prices. The Surcharge continues, and it’s $750 for each model. ABS is a $950 option on all models, except for the Low Rider ST (it’s standard). We’ll link you to our reviews of each model for specs and a ride test, and don’t miss our Gallery of all the colors.

2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

2023 Harley-Davidson Cruiser Lineup: Fat Bob 114

The 2023 Fat Bob has three different color options—Vivid Black ($18,899 MSRP), Redline Red ($19,422), and Gray Haze ($19,422). We test the Fat Bob 114.

2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114

2023 Harley-Davidson Cruiser Lineup: Fat Boy 114

You get three choices of Fat Boy colors for 2023—Vivid Black ($20,199 MSRP), Bright Billiard Blue ($20,724), and Gray Haze/Silver Fortune ($21,049). Check out our review of the Fat Boy 114.

2023 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

2023 Harley-Davidson Cruiser Lineup: Heritage Classic

The paint crew at Harley-Davidson has come up with six color options for the 2023 Heritage Classic—Vivid Black with Chrome Finish ($21,199 MSRP), Vivid Black with Black Finish ($22,099), Atlas Silver Metallic with Chrome Finish ($22,049), Prospect Gold with Black Finish ($22,624), Bright Billiard Blue/Billiard Gray with Chrome Finish ($22,049), and Bright Billiard Blue/Billiard Gray with Black Finish ($22,949). Don’t miss our bagger comparison with the Heritage Classic.

2023 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S

2023 Harley-Davidson Cruiser Lineup: Low Rider S

Two color choices await Low Rider S buyers in 2023—Vivid Black ($18,199 MSRP) and White Sand Pearl ($18,724). We have tested the latest version of the Low Rider S.

 2023 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST

2023 Harley-Davidson Cruiser Lineup: Low Rider ST

Like the S, the Low Rider ST will be available in Vivid Black ($22,199 MSRP) and White Sand Pearl ($22,899). Editor Don Wiliams took the El Diablo version of the Low Rider ST on an epic ride.

 2023 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard

2023 Harley-Davidson Cruiser Lineup: Softail StandardThe latest Softail Standard comes in one color—Vivid Black—and has an MSRP of $13,399. We have a review of the Softail Standard for you.

2023 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114

2023 Harley-Davidson Cruiser Lineup: Street Bob

There are three colors to choose from for the Street Bob 114—Vivid Black ($16,599 MSRP), Redline Red ($17,124), and Industrial Yellow ($17,124).  Here is our test ride of the Street Bob 114.

2023 Harley-Davidson Cruiser Lineup First Look Photo Gallery

2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114

2023 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

2023 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S

2023 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST

 

2023 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard

2023 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR