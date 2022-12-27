2023 SuperMotocross Television Schedule [Peacock Streaming]

The 31-round 2023 SuperMotocross television schedule is here. The SuperMotocross World Championship Series runs from January 7 to October 14 and will crown the first SMX World Champion. Although the locations for the first two SMX Playoffs have not been announced, the times for the races are set.All of the races are streamed live on Peacock and include pre-race coverage. Select rounds will be available on USA Network, NBC, and CNBC—some of those delayed. Peacock is a subscription service with two levels available—Premium ($5/month) or Premium Plus ($10/month, most ads removed). Peacock also offers on-demand streaming of the races after the conclusion of each race.
The rounds from January 7 to May 13 are Monster Energy Supercross races, mostly in stadiums, with a couple of superspeedways venues thrown in. The May 27 to August 26 rounds are Pro Motocross events held outdoors on natural terrain. The first two SMX Playoff rounds will likely be in stadiums, but we’ll see. The SMX Final is at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the site of the 1972 Super Bowl of Motocross—the first supercross-style race.Rider points are accumulated throughout the year, setting the seeding for the SMX Playoffs and Final. We thoroughly explain the process in our 2023 SuperMotocross Series Explained story. If you want to attend any of the races in person, check out our 2023 SuperMotocross Schedule.To get the ball rolling, there’s a SuperMotocross World Championship preview show on January 1 at 10 p.m. on Peacock and NBC.2023 SuperMotocross Television Schedule: Streaming and Broadcast
January 1: SuperMotocross World Championship Preview, NBC, 10 p.m.
January 7: Anaheim 1, NBC, 2 p.m.
January 14: RingCentral Coliseum, USA Network, 8 p.m.
January 21: Snapdragon Stadium, 10 p.m.
January 28: Anaheim 2, 10 p.m.
February 4: NRG Stadium, 8 p.m.
February 11: Raymond James Stadium, 7 p.m.
February 25: AT&T Stadium, 8 p.m.
March 4: Daytona International Speedway, CNBC, 7 p.m.
March 11: Lucas Oil Stadium, 7 p.m.
March 18: Ford Field, 7 p.m.
March 25: Lumen Field, 10 p.m.
April 8: State Farm Stadium, 10 p.m.
April 15: Atlanta Motor Speedway, NBC, 3 p.m.
April 22: MetLife Stadium, 7 p.m.
April 29: Nissan Stadium, NBC, 3 p.m.
May 6: Empower Field at Mile High, 9 p.m.
May 13: Rice-Eccles Stadium, USA Network, 10 p.m.
May 27: Fox Raceway National, 4 p.m.
June 3: Hangtown Classic, 4 p.m.
June 10: Thunder Valley National, 3 p.m.
June 17: High Point National, 1 p.m.
July 1: RedBud National, 1 p.m.
July 8: Southwick National, NBC, 1 p.m.
July 15: Spring Creek National, 2 p.m.
July 22, Washougal National, 4 p.m.
August 12: Unadilla National, 1 p.m. (3 p.m on NBC)
August 19; Budds Creek National, Noon
August 26: Ironman National, 1 p.m.
September 9: SMX Playoff 1, TBA, USA Network, 3 p.m.
September 23: SMX Playoff 2, TBA, 8 p.m.
October 14: SMX Final, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, USA Network, 10 p.m.
Note: All times are Eastern Time. All races live on Peacock. As we know, everything is subject to change.
BMW F 900 XR ADV + Ricki Marenghi from Wheels in Motion
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends—Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast… My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Associate Editor Kelly Callan tells about her take on BMW’s upper middleweight ADV-style bike, the BMW F 900 XR with Premium package. The smaller, much less expensive sibling to the awesome 1000 XR could easily be overlooked on the showroom floor, so Kelly gives us her take on whether it would be worth your time, if you’re in the market for this type of moto.
In the second segment I chat with Ricki Marenghi. He’s the service manager at Wheels in Motion, a dealership in Chatsworth California. Of course he’s crazy busy, but he still manages to ride his various motorcycles 24/7, on the street, the track and off-road too. Ricki’s an absolute hoot to talk to. He’s an energetic young guy with a truly positive vibe, and a magic sense of humor, so we had a good time and laughed a lot. I’m sure you’ll enjoy hearing his stories.
So, from all of us here at Motos & Friends… we hope you enjoy this episode!