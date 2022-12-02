2023 KTM 890 Adventure First Look [9 Fast Facts for ADV Touring]

We have already had a look at the off-road-ready 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R. Now it’s time to take the R away, and check out the numerous update to the standard 890 Adventure, which is more street-friendly. Don’t worry; it’s still an off-road capable ADV motorcycle.
The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure gets new WP Apex suspension. The Apex units are almost completely adjustable—the shock’s compression damping is fixed, as is the fork spring-preload. Travel at both ends is a hair under eight inches, which should be sufficient for all but the hardest-core off-road adventurists.
Off-road riders will appreciate the new aluminum skid plate. It does triple duty, protecting the lower reaches of the 5.3-gallon fuel tank, as well as the exhaust and engine cases.
New Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires split the difference between dirt and pavement. The wire-spoked wheelset is a dirt-ready 21-/18-inch combo.
The Bosch 9.3 MP ABS is new. When you select the Offroad ride mode, Offroad ABS (front wheel only) is engaged. Otherwise, both wheels get ABS assistance.
There’s a new fairing and front fender, plus wider tank and side panels. This means better protection from the elements and easier control over the motorcycle.
The seat gets softer foam. The long days in the saddle won’t seem so long.
A Demo Mode lets you try out the optional electronic riders aids for 932 miles on the 2023 KTM 890 Adventure for committing to buying them. Street, Rain, and Offroad modes are standard. The Rally mode (which we liked so much in the dirt on the KTM 1290 Super Adventure R) with adjustable traction control and compression braking is certainly worth a try, as is the quickshifter. Additional options include cruise control, heating for the seat and grips, an Akrapovič muffler, and panniers.
While checking out the extra goodies, you’ll notice the new five-inch TFT display. The new dash features a new graphic interface and a USB charging port. Download the KTMconnect app, and it will also provide sophisticated turn-by-turn navigation. If you like to monitor phone calls, the software has enhanced that experience.
The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure hits dealers’ showroom floors this month. You’ll have a choice between orange with black and white accents, and black with orange and gray accents. Check with your dealer regarding pricing.
KTM Super ADV R + Lightning Motorcycles’ Richard Hatfield
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends—the weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Editor Don Williams rides KTM’s new 1290 Super Adventure R. This hardcore ADV bike is big, powerful, and a true expert-level machine. Interestingly, it has multiple points of adjustment within its highly capable electronics package, and Don discovered several big surprises where the bike changed personality completely. His is an intriguing look at one of the most capable off road ADV bikes on the market today.
In the second segment, I chat with Richard Hatfield, CEO of Lightning motorcycles. This silicon valley based manufacturer was founded in 2006, and having racked up several notable race victories (including Pikes Peak in 2013 with the late Carlin Dunne on board) Lightning have certainly dominated in racing terms. In another first, Lightning has just announced a new rapid-charging battery technology that may well bring electric motorcycles into becoming real-world, practical transport.
So from all of us here at Motos & Friends… we hope you enjoy this episode!