2023 GasGas MC Factory Edition Lineup First Look [13 Fast Facts]

By
Don Williams
-
2023 GasGas MC Factory Edition Lineup First Look: For Sale
MC 450F Factory Edition

Fans of the GasGas brand will soon be able to get Factory Editions of the 2023 GasGas MC 450F and MC 250F motocross bikes. There is an impressive list of high-end goodies on the Factory Editions, so let’s roll up to the gate and let it drop.

MC 250F Factory Edition

  1. The frame is all-new. The main frame is hydroformed, laser-cut, and robot-welded, then powdercoated red. The subframe is a new aluminum design, and the swingarm is a die-cast aluminum design that is 6.7 ounces lighter than last year. Put it all together, and a GasGas insider assures us that “The new frame is as strong and as flexible as it gets. Super-stable at high speed without compromising things in the corners.”

  1. To defend the frame, there’s also a 2K Carbon Composite Skid Plate and red Frame Protection Kit.

  1. The new frame means reworking the suspension. WP Xact suspension is used at both ends, with the fork and shock damping adjustable without tools. The new settings are designed to appeal to harder-charging riders. Factory Racing triple clamps hold the fork legs in place, and the clamps are anodized red.

2023 GasGas MC Factory Edition Lineup First Look - Pierce Brown
Pierce Brown

  1. The footpegs are mounted closer together on the new frame. This helps prevent the pegs from dragging in ruts and when scrubbing. The pegs have a larger platform than last year.

  1. New bodywork gives your knees more real estate to grab.

  1. The engines are lighter than last year and have been repositioned in the frame. There’s also a larger fuel tank to ensure you make it to the checkered flag in longer motos.

Justin Barcia

  1. The 2023 GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition has an updated motor, while the 250F engine is completely redesigned. The 250F is still a DOHC design, while the 450F is a SOHC configuration. The Factory Edition models get a titanium Akrapovič Slip-On Line muffler. Both motors get a Hinson clutch cover.

  1. GasGas gives the MC 450F and MC 250F Factory Editions a full suite of electronic aids. Help comes in the form of engine mappings, a quickshifter, traction control, and launch control with a mechanical starting device for the fork. There’s also new switchgear to make on-the-fly changes easier. A small dash keeps you up-to-date on the EFI status and lets you know if the fuel is low. An hour meter is integrated into the display.

  1. The Factory Wheels have black-anodized rims, plus red anodizing for the hub and spoke nipples. The front wheel gets a semi-floating front disc with a Factory Racing disc guard. The rear wheel has a black sprocket bolted to it, with drive provided by a gold X-ring chain. Dunlop Geomax MX33 tires are mounted on the D.I.D DirtStar rims.

MC 250F Factory Edition

  1. Each bike gets a tapered aluminum Neken Fatbar with soft ODI grips. 

  1. The Factory Racing seat cover is ribbed for a higher-traction perch.

2023 GasGas MC Factory Edition Lineup First Look: Price
MC 450F Factory Edition

  1. To make sure everyone at the starting line knows you’re on a Factory Edition, the MC 450F and 250F have Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing replica graphics. They’ll wonder if they’re lining up next to Justin Barcia in the 450 class or Pierce Brown in the 250 division. Oh, and the graphics are sublimated, so they won’t peel off before the end of the first moto. 

  1. The 2023 GasGas MC 450F and 250F Factory Editions arrive in dealerships in January. Check with your local dealer on pricing.

2023 GasGas MC Factory Edition Lineup Photo Gallery

