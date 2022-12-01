2023 GasGas MC Factory Edition Lineup First Look [13 Fast Facts]

Fans of the GasGas brand will soon be able to get Factory Editions of the 2023 GasGas MC 450F and MC 250F motocross bikes. There is an impressive list of high-end goodies on the Factory Editions, so let’s roll up to the gate and let it drop.
The frame is all-new. The main frame is hydroformed, laser-cut, and robot-welded, then powdercoated red. The subframe is a new aluminum design, and the swingarm is a die-cast aluminum design that is 6.7 ounces lighter than last year. Put it all together, and a GasGas insider assures us that “The new frame is as strong and as flexible as it gets. Super-stable at high speed without compromising things in the corners.”
To defend the frame, there’s also a 2K Carbon Composite Skid Plate and red Frame Protection Kit.
The new frame means reworking the suspension. WP Xact suspension is used at both ends, with the fork and shock damping adjustable without tools. The new settings are designed to appeal to harder-charging riders. Factory Racing triple clamps hold the fork legs in place, and the clamps are anodized red.
The footpegs are mounted closer together on the new frame. This helps prevent the pegs from dragging in ruts and when scrubbing. The pegs have a larger platform than last year.
New bodywork gives your knees more real estate to grab.
The engines are lighter than last year and have been repositioned in the frame. There’s also a larger fuel tank to ensure you make it to the checkered flag in longer motos.
The 2023 GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition has an updated motor, while the 250F engine is completely redesigned. The 250F is still a DOHC design, while the 450F is a SOHC configuration. The Factory Edition models get a titanium Akrapovič Slip-On Line muffler. Both motors get a Hinson clutch cover.
GasGas gives the MC 450F and MC 250F Factory Editions a full suite of electronic aids. Help comes in the form of engine mappings, a quickshifter, traction control, and launch control with a mechanical starting device for the fork. There’s also new switchgear to make on-the-fly changes easier. A small dash keeps you up-to-date on the EFI status and lets you know if the fuel is low. An hour meter is integrated into the display.
The Factory Wheels have black-anodized rims, plus red anodizing for the hub and spoke nipples. The front wheel gets a semi-floating front disc with a Factory Racing disc guard. The rear wheel has a black sprocket bolted to it, with drive provided by a gold X-ring chain. Dunlop Geomax MX33 tires are mounted on the D.I.D DirtStar rims.
Each bike gets a tapered aluminum Neken Fatbar with soft ODI grips.
The Factory Racing seat cover is ribbed for a higher-traction perch.
To make sure everyone at the starting line knows you’re on a Factory Edition, the MC 450F and 250F have Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing replica graphics. They’ll wonder if they’re lining up next to Justin Barcia in the 450 class or Pierce Brown in the 250 division. Oh, and the graphics are sublimated, so they won’t peel off before the end of the first moto.
The 2023 GasGas MC 450F and 250F Factory Editions arrive in dealerships in January. Check with your local dealer on pricing.
2023 GasGas MC Factory Edition Lineup Photo Gallery
KTM Super ADV R + Lightning Motorcycles’ Richard Hatfield
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends—the weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Editor Don Williams rides KTM’s new 1290 Super Adventure R. This hardcore ADV bike is big, powerful, and a true expert-level machine. Interestingly, it has multiple points of adjustment within its highly capable electronics package, and Don discovered several big surprises where the bike changed personality completely. His is an intriguing look at one of the most capable off road ADV bikes on the market today.
In the second segment, I chat with Richard Hatfield, CEO of Lightning motorcycles. This silicon valley based manufacturer was founded in 2006, and having racked up several notable race victories (including Pikes Peak in 2013 with the late Carlin Dunne on board) Lightning have certainly dominated in racing terms. In another first, Lightning has just announced a new rapid-charging battery technology that may well bring electric motorcycles into becoming real-world, practical transport.
So from all of us here at Motos & Friends… we hope you enjoy this episode!