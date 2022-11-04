2023 KTM 450 SMR First Look [8 Fast Facts, 30 Photos, Specs]

- Although retaining its SOHC architecture, the 450cc motor is new. The powerplant is smaller than the previous iteration, with the sprocket lowered 3mm and the engine tilted back two degrees to reduce squatting on acceleration. There are new cylinder internals, the crankshaft has been updated, and the five-speed Pankl transmission has revised ratios.
- Shifting is slicker than ever, thanks to a new quickshifter sensor on the shift drum. The quickshift system is an up-only design, and doesn’t allow quickshifting up to 2nd gear from 1st gear. If you like, the quickshifter can be defeated.
- A Keihin (Hitachi Astemo) Engine Management System handles the electronics for the 2023 KTM 450 SMR. That included two engine maps, launch control, traction control, and the quickshifter.
- The frame’s flex characteristics are optimized for supermoto shredding via varying wall thickness and bracing. The robot-welded chromoly frame is hydro-formed and laser-cut. In the back, there’s an aluminum subframe reinforced with polyamide, plus the new diecast aluminum swingarm is hollow and has a 22mm axle.
- The shock mount has been moved to increase stability and reduce squatting on acceleration. The shock body is new. It’s lighter and shorter than previous examples, with full stroke retained. WP Xact suspension is used at both ends, with the fork legs grasped by new CNC-machined aluminum triple clamps that reduce handlebar twist and increase the gripping surface. The clamps are offset 16mm.
- The ergonomics are updated. According to KTM, the new 450 SMR has “better contact points between the motorcycle and user.” There is also a new engine map selector switch. The FEA-designed footpegs are also new, as is the flatter seat. To reduce fatigue, the motor has a counterbalancer.
- Metzeler Racetec SM K1 tires, designed specifically for supermoto use, are mounted on Alpina rims. Yes, that’s a 16.5-inch front tire. There’s a 310mm floating disc in the front with a radially mounted 4-piston Brembo caliper. The 220mm disc in the back also has a Brembo caliper.
- The 2023 KTM 450 SMR will be on dealer showroom floors this month. Ask your dealer about the price.
Studio photography by Heinz MItterbauer2023 KTM 450 SMR Specs ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
- Displacement: 450cc
- Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4 mm
- Compression ratio: 13.1:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
- Fuel System: Keihin EFI w/ 44 mm throttle body
- Starting: Electric
- Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps
- Transmission: Pankl 5-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Web multiplate Suter clutch w/ slipper function and Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: Chain
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Aluminum w/ polyamide reinforcement
- Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm air-spring fork; 11.2 inches
- Rear Suspension: Linkage-assisted WP Xact shock; 10.5 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke Alpina
- Front wheel: 16.5 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5
- Tires: Metzeler Racetec SM K1
- Front tire: 125/60 x 16.5
- Rear tire: 165/65 x 17
- Front brake: 310mm disc w/ 4-piston radially mounted Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 16mm
- Seat height: 35.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.9 gallons
- Curb weight: 248 pounds