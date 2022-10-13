2023 Arch 1s First Look [Production Custom Sport-Cruiser]

The long-anticipated sport-cruiser from Arch Motorcycle is here. The 2023 Arch 1s features a sport-oriented riding position with mid-controls. This production custom sport-cruiser has an MSRP of $128,000. Each motorcycle is hand-built after a meeting with the buyer to determine the optimum configuration.

Sport-oriented features include fully adjustable Öhlins suspension developed with Arch Motorcycle. The main frame is tubular steel, while the subframe is CNC-machined aluminum and there’s a single-sided swingarm. The geometry is sportier than a pure cruiser, with a roomy 65.4-inch wheelbase matched to an aggressive 25.2 degrees of rake and compact 4.0 inches of trail.

The 17-inch wheels are carbon fiber BST units shod with Michelin Pilot Power 3 tires. The tires are wide—240mm in the rear and 120mm up front.

With the hefty S&S Cycle T124 V-twin powering the 2023 Arch 1s with 122 ft-lbs of torque, the motorcycle hits the scales at 563 pounds dry—figure about 600 pounds wet with the carbon fiber 4.5-gallon fuel tank filled. To slow the hefty beast, six-piston ISR calipers grasp twin discs in the front. A four-piston ISR radially mounted caliper slows the fat rear tire. Bosch ABS is standard.

“We’re very excited to officially introduce the new Arch 1s, Co-founder and Design Director of Arch Motorcycle Gard Hollinger says. “With the help of our entire team and many amazing partners, we believe we’ve crafted something truly special for riders to experience and are proud to finally see it out there on the road. The 1s beautifully merges American cruiser-inspired elegance and race-inspired performance—a concept we’ve worked to design, build, test, refine, and deliver since its initial reveal. I’m proud and honored that we have this opportunity to share the new 1s model with the world.”

2023 Arch 1s First Look: Specs

Arch Co-founder Keanu Reeves chimed in, saying, “We just celebrated our 10th Anniversary as a company this past year, yet it feels like only yesterday that I put forth the idea of starting a motorcycle company with Gard. It is incredible to see how far we’ve come in such a short period—from the KRGT-1’s amazing reception to the new 1s as our second model. And that’s a real testament to our talented design and build teams and their ability to produce something that fulfills Arch’s ambitions for what a motorcycle company can bring in architecture, style, elegance, and overall experience.”

We tested the Arch KRGT-1 in 2015 as it was being prepared for release, and look forward to a ride on the 2023 Arch 1s.

2023 Arch 1s Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: S&S Cycle T124 V-twin

  • Displacement: 124ci (2032cc)

  • Maximum torque: 122 ft-lbs [claimed rear wheel]

  • Fueling: 45-degree downdraft EFI

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Dry

  • Primary drive: Arch/Bandit belt

  • Final drive: 530 O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular steel frame w/ CNC-machined aluminum subframe; single-sided swingarm

  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable Arch/Öhlins FGRT inverted fork

  • Rear Suspension: Linkage-less fully adjustable Arch/Öhlins piggyback-reservoir shock

  • Wheels: BST carbon fiber

  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

  • Rear wheel: 17 x 8.5

  • Tires: Michelin Pilot Power 3

  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17

  • Rear tire: 240/45 x 17

  • Front brakes: ISR floating dampened discs w/ ISR 6-piston radially mounted monobloc calipers

  • Rear brake: ISR semi-floating disc w/ ISR 4-piston radially mounted monobloc caliper

  • ABS: Bosch

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 65.4 inches

  • Rake: 25.2 inches

  • Trail: 4.0 inches

  • Seat height: 31.5 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

  • Dry weight: 563 pounds

2023 Arch 1s Price: $128,000 MSRP

2023 Arch 1s Photo Gallery

