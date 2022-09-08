2023 KTM SX-E 3 First Look [Just In Time For Christmas]

Following the success of its SX-E 5 motocross motorcycle for kids, KTM
is releasing a smaller version. The 2023 KTM SX-E 3 downsizes to bring children into the electric motorcycle world at an even younger age, acting as a bridge between SX-E 5 and its two battery-powered balance bicycles—the 12eDrive and 16eDrive.The 2023 KTM SX-E 3 uses the same frame and suspension as the SX-E 5, so the lower seat height is achieved by fitting smaller 10-inch wheels to the SX-E 3. The 3’s aluminum wheels are shod with Maxxis
MX-ST tires.
Like its bigger brother, the 3 has a broad range of ergonomic adjustments, allowing for a seat as low as 21.8 inches above the dirt—nearly two inches lower than the 5. You get the 3 there by mounting the bodywork/seat combo in its lowest position, moving the top rear shock mount to the low position, and dropping the triple clamp on the fork. In the standard configuration, the SX-E 3’s seat height is 23.6 inches.WP takes care of suspension duties, with a generous 5.7 inches of wheel travel from the Xact fork, and the non-linkage shock handling 5.2 inches of travel.
Although the SX-E 5 and 2023 KTM SX-E 3 share the same permanent magnet motor, the 3’s output is limited to 3.8 kW, 25 percent lower than the 5. The capacity of the 3’s 60-cell battery is 548 Wh—about 80 percent of the 5.According to KTM, the 3’s battery is good for two hours of riding. Juicing up the battery is achieved by plugging the 900-watt external charger into a 110- or 230-volt outlet. Recharging the battery can take as little as 70 minutes.
For safety, the motor is stopped automatically in two ways—a tip-over sensor shuts things down, or the wrist lanyard worn by the rider is separated from the handlebar socket. Three power modes allow the adult-in-charge to limit the power output, or just let the kid send it. Hydraulic disc brakes on both wheels slow things down.We don’t have a price for the 2023 KTM SX-E 3, but we can tell you that it’s available in Orange, and will arrive in dealers in October—just in time for Christmas.
2023 KTM SX-E 3 Photo Gallery