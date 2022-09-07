2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 First Look [15 Fast Facts for ADV]

Although the new 2023 V-Strom 1050DE lineup has grabbed the headline, it’s worth remembering that street-oriented ADV enthusiasts will be interested in the updates to the standard 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050. With the DEs taking care of the off-roaders, the V-Strom 1050 retains its focus on pavement performance with ADV styling and ergonomics. While the updates aren’t as extensive at the XT-replace DEs, there is still quite a bit new on the 2023 V-Strom 1050.
There’s a new electronics package for the 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050. At the system’s heart is a six-direction IMU that interacts with the 32-bit ECU. Using CAN technology, all the digital wizardry is tied together independent of the wiring harness.
There are several new electronic rider aids in the latest V-Strom 1050. You get cornering-aware ABS and traction control, grade-aware rear-wheel lift mitigation, weight awareness, hill hold, an up/down quickshifter, and cruise control. Also, the ride-by-wire throttle gets retuned, and the grip return tension is adjusted.
There are three levels of traction control on the street, plus it can be turned off for dirt excursions.
The two-level cornering-aware ABS is upgraded. It’s always on, with the more aggressive mode 2 providing more intervention than in previous years.
There are three power modes, and they are tied in with the traction control setting. All three modes have the same maximum power, with the throttle response moderated.
The cruise control can be set over a wide range of speeds. You can set it for any speed from 15 to 100 mph, though you have to be in 2nd gear or higher.
The new quickshifter is matched to a revised six-speed transmission. Suzuki has raised the ratios for 1st and 6th gear to smooth out the quickshifter’s action, and that’s aided and abetted by a new gear position sensor. The clutch has assist and slipper functions, plus Suzuki’s proprietary Low RPM Assist System that helps prevent stalling when pulling away from a stop.
A new five-inch TFT dash allows the rider to monitor the 1050s systems. There are two modes—Day and Night—and you can adjust the brightness of each either manually or automatically. There’s a 2-amp USB charging port on the side of the instrument panel. It is joined by a 12-volt, 36-watt DC socket under the passenger seat.
The ergonomics of the 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 are updated. There are two seat-height positions—33.7 and 34.5 inches. The new 11-position hand-adjustable windscreen moves over a two-inch sweep. Plus, the mirrors are new, with a dual focus on style and rearview function.
LED lighting is everywhere—headlight, turn signals, and tail/brake light. The LEDs are brighter than the bulbs they replaced.
A centerstand is standard, simplifying maintenance.
A cowling on the lower front of the frame keeps debris from striking the engine, exhaust header, and oil filter.
The graphics and color combo are new, as is the new beak.
Returning are the KYB suspension and pavement-friendly Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A41 tires mounted on a 19-/17-inch wheel pairing.
We don’t have a price or arrival date for the 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050. As soon as we get a chance to ride one, we will!
2023Suzuki V-Strom 1050 SpecsENGINE
Type: 90-degree V-twin
Displacement: 1037cc
Bore x stroke: 100 x 66mm
Compression ratio: 11.5:1
Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
Fueling: EFI w/ 49mm throttle body
Ignition: Two spark plugs per cylinder
Cooling: Liquid and oil
Transmission: 6-speed
Clutch: Web multi-plate w/ assist-and-slipper functions
