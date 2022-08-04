Rev’It Glide Jacket Review [Leather Motorcycle Jacket Test]

The Rev’It Glide Jacket has heft—6.6 pounds worth by my digital scale, with the CE Level 2 armor in the elbows and shoulders, plus the quilted vest thermal liner in place. And that’s a good thing.The weight confirms the caliber of the Brazilian cowhide in the body of the jacket, the energy-absorbing volume of the Rev’It’s proprietary Red Dot Design award-winning Seeflex armor, and the totality of the jacket’s construction. The leather ranges in thickness from 1.2mm to 1.4mm. The insulating material for the thermal liner is three-ounce polyester in quilted taffeta outer layers. Still, the Glide doesn’t feel bulky or heavy in use. It feels like part of you the moment you put it on, as it allows full range of motion and flexibility.
Using the sizing guide on the Rev’It site ensures a proper fit, don’t go by the size you have worn with other jackets. Measure yourself as shown in the site’s product-specific size guide and order based on that. If you plan to order the optional divided chest and back protectors, you may want to consider upsizing a step.The strategic location of the stretch textile material on the torso and pre-curved sleeves provides a trim fit that moves with you and does not bind. The styling speaks for itself, giving a sleek aesthetic to a jacket that provides heavy-duty protection. The tailoring for the Glide’s intended fit is sometimes characterized as “athletic” or “aggressive” fit, so that must be considered when ordering. Again, following the size chart is essential.The Glide does not have cooling vents in the body or sleeves. Instead, the stretch panels in the sleeves and body allow some cooling effect. Wearing a light long-sleeved baselayer with the thermal liner works well for cool riding conditions.When things warm up, taking the liner out and riding with just a short-sleeved T-shirt is comfy. In higher temperatures, the Glide wearer may be tempted to also ride with the main front zipper partially open, which we don’t recommend.The closure-free short mandarin collar is leather topped with soft fabric padding. The collar’s design keeps it from running afoul of the bottom edge of the padding in a helmet.In addition to the stretch fabric down the sleeves and to the apex of the shoulders, the sleeves are equipped with hard external TPU armor at the shoulders, internal Seeflex CE Level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, plus zipper and snap cuff closures on the sleeves.The Glide is also prepared for Seesoft CE Level 1 Divided Insert Chest Protector ($42 MSRP) and ready for Seesoft CE Level 2 Insert Back Protector ($63). Like Seeflex, Seesoft is a Rev’It brand of armor.A value-added feature of the Seesoft impact protectors, for those of us who live in four-season riding country, is the armor’s flexibility and protection across a wide range of ambient temperatures. The armor is molded in a three-dimensional honeycomb configuration that allows full flow-through ventilation while minimizing weight.The Rev’It Glide jacket is constructed with safety seams at potential impact areas. Safety seams, both visible and invisible, are designed to keep the outer shell’s material together, even if the visible seam is torn. Double-stitched seams are visible in multiple areas of the torso and sleeves.With the robust nature of the Glide’s construction and the full-on complement of included and optional impact protection, I couldn’t help but think that the Glide, paired with the compatible leather pants, could be good for track days. So, I put the question to the folks at Rev’It.Turns out, they are way ahead of me on that. While the short back connection zipper and belt loops of the Glide jacket make it work with most Rev’It pants, including Rev’It denim jeans, when used in conjunction with the Safeway 2 belt.However, Rev’It advises that the best choice for competition use or track days is the Apex jacket and pants duo. The Apex combination has a near full-circumference zipper, in addition to a short-connection zipper), making the Apex combination suitable for track day applications.The Glide torso is built predominantly with cowhide, with the use of synthetics limited to the color accents and the stretch panels down the sides. Inside, a polyester mesh lining creates a fine airspace between the rider’s body and the exterior material of the jacket. A deep chest pocket on the upper left side has a vertical zipper closure. The torso provides a little more length than typical sport riding gear to make it a good touring or urban riding choice.Near the bottom edge on the left side, there is a box pocket in the lining with hook-and-loop closure. Directly above that pocket is another hook-and-loop closure for a pocket that extends upward for insertion of the optional Seesoft chest protection.On the right side of the Rev’It Glide jacket is a matching box pocket with hook and loop closure at the bottom edge. On the left side, a vertical pocket above that is for the chest protector insert, and that pocket has a zipper closure.The interior back of the jacket has a large pocket for the Seesoft back protector.The main zipper on the front is a large-tooth item backed up with an internal leather storm flap to stop air infiltration.The Rev’It Glide jacket’s styling, tailoring, and functional features are pure high-performance. The fit and heft, together with the CE-certified impact protection, inspire confidence while providing comfort and a sleek look.Rev’It Glide Jacket Fast Facts
Hello everyone and welcome once again to the Ultimate Motorcycling podcast—Motos and Friends.
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena rides the BMW K 1600 GT. This is the sporty bagger version of BMW’s K series of machines, those are the models with the awesome 6-cylinder engine. The GT has been given a little makeover for 2023, and Nic gives us his take.
In the second segment, I chat with one of my all time heroes—three-time World Champion racer ‘fast’ Freddie Spencer. I’ll do my best not to come off as too much of a fanboy here, but frankly it’ll be tough!
In my humble opinion, Spencer is a contender for the GOAT—greatest of all time. Sure, his career was a little shorter than some, and his number of championships falls behind the likes of Lawson, Doohan, Rossi, and of course Marquez. But at the time, Freddie literally changed the way motorcycles were ridden. 30 years before Marc Marquez, Freddie was able to push the front wheel into a slide, corner after corner, lap after lap in order to get the bike turned faster than anyone else. Freddie took completely different lines and was able to get on the throttle so early he could out accelerate anyone off a corner.
In the modern era, of course Freddie is the chairman of the FIM MotoGP Stewards panel. This is the panel of referees for all three classes of Grand prix racing. I talked to Freddie about his task there, and although for contractual reasons with Dorna and the FIM he cannot talk about specific riders, teams, or events, nevertheless his explanation of the job makes for interesting listening. It’s a tough job, and frankly I wouldn’t want to do it!
